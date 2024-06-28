Advertisement
HC Grants Bail To Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren In Land Scam Case

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in land scam case granted bail from the high court on Friday in connection with the land scam case.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 12:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in land scam case granted bail from the high court on Friday in connection with the land scam case.

Soren's senior counsel Arunabh Chowdhury said that Soren is not guilty of the offence and the court has granted him bail.

"Bail has been granted to Soren. The court has held that prima facie he is not guilty of the offence and there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence when on bail," Chowdhury said, PTI reported.

According to the PTI, the High Court had reserved its decision on Soren's bail plea on June 13.

Executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case.

 

