Heat Wave Alert In Kashmir: Fruit Crops Suffer As Climate Change Impacts Valley

New Delhi: Kashmir is currently in the grip of a relentless heatwave, causing widespread worry among residents, from the common man to farmers. The impact of climate change is starkly visible on Kashmir's fruit crops. This season's cherry, plum, and strawberry harvests have been adversely affected, disappointing farmers and producers alike.

The soaring temperatures have caught the common people of Kashmir off guard. The Meteorological Department, along with the Health, Education, and Disaster Management departments, has issued alerts in response to the scorching weather.

Similar to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, Kashmir has experienced irregular weather patterns, including heavy rains in April followed by sudden surges in temperatures in May.

Kashmir, a major producer of strawberries and cherries, has seen around 95% of the country's produce of these fruits. However, changing weather conditions have significantly impacted business and production in this sector.

Dhaniyal Shafi Mir, a strawberry farmer, said, "This year the crop is much less than the last year because of the sudden climate change, there is a lot of loss to farmers. This time we want the experts to take an interest in this so that the loss can be compensated. We should be given subsidy in strawberries like it is done in other crops."

On the other hand, Mukhtar Ahmad Met Director said “The weather is dry right now, the heat wave has gripped since many days, especially if we talk about Jammu or Kashmir, hot and dry conditions are going on. There are moderate heat conditions in Kashmir which will increase further in the coming days. Meanwhile, there can be forced maturity in crops too he warns."

The Meteorological Department has issued advisories urging people to stay hydrated and avoid heat exposure, while the Disaster Management Department has warned of possible forest fires.

Amid the scorching heat in Jammu and Kashmir, the Disaster Management Department has also issued an alert, stating that there is a possibility of a massive fire in forest areas during the next seven days.

"It also requested people to report the incident (if any) on 113 for quick response. "For any help dial 112 for quick response," the JKDMA said.