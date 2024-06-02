Heatwave Crisis: Respite For Delhi From Scorching Heat? IMD Predicts Light Rainfall, Dust Storm Today

Heatwave Crisis: After witnessing a very dry May, Delhi is anticipating light rains on Sunday to help ease the ongoing agony due to heatwave. The Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi forecasts light rain or drizzle, along with gusty winds, in Delhi and its neighboring regions early Sunday morning. "Expect light rain or drizzle and gusty winds moving at 20-30 Km/h over Delhi and its surrounding areas, including Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana), Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Khurja, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair, Aligarh (U.P.), Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal (Rajasthan) in the next two hours," the weather department posted on 'X'.

On Saturday night, the Met Office had forecasted a thunderstorm with moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds in Delhi and surrounding areas. "A thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds moving at 30-40 Km/h is expected over isolated places of Delhi and NCR (Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair, Aligarh (U.P.), Tizara (Rajasthan) in the next two hours," RWFC New Delhi posted on 'X'.

Dust Storm Brought Relief On June 1

A dust storm in the national capital on Saturday brought some respite from the prevailing severe heatwave conditions but the maximum temperature still settled at 44.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, the weather office said. Delhi has been under the grip of a severe heatwave in the last few days.

Deaths Due To Heatstroke In Odisha

The Odisha government on Saturday confirmed the deaths of nine persons due to sunstroke so far, while the investigation into 81 more casualties suspected to be linked to heat-related illness is currently underway.

According to a report from the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), the government has received information about 96 cases of suspected sunstroke deaths during the current summer season.