Heatwave Tragedy: 19 Dead In Bihar, 10 In Odisha From Heatstroke

New Delhi: Heatwaves continue to grip the Northwest and Central regions of the country, with temperatures soaring between 46 and 50 degrees Celsius. Amid this scorching summer, nearly 30 people have died in separate incidents, suspected to be caused by heatstroke due to the extreme heatwave conditions.

As the temperature soared beyond 44 degrees Celsius in Bihar, 19 people died amid the intense heatwave conditions in the state. In Bihar's Aurangabad, the death toll due to heat wave conditions has reached 12, while four people died in Kaimur district, including a worker on election duty, on Thursday and three people have died in Bihar's Arrah in Bhojpur district after suffering from extreme heatwaves in the region.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Sahil Raj, a doctor at Kaimur's Mohania sub-divisional hospital, said that on Thursday, about 40 people had come to the hospital who had been affected by heat stroke.

"Among them, two persons, including polling personnel, had come to me who died due to heat stroke. 30 to 40 people, including police personnel, are undergoing treatment. Many have been sent home after treatment, while others are undergoing treatment," he said.

Dr Raj said that a colleague who was on duty with him said that Shahnawaz Khan, a teacher by profession, had returned home after election duty. Khan remained sleeping at home and eventually died, he told ANI.

In Odisha, 10 people died of suspected heatstroke in Rourkela city on Thursday. The director-in-charge (DIC) of Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), Dr Sudharani Pradhan, said the deaths occurred within a span of six hours from 2 pm onwards, reported PTI.

“Eight people were dead by the time they reached the hospital, while the rest died while undergoing treatment here. This was likely due to the intense heatwave,” said Pradhan.

“The body temperatures were around 103-104 degrees Fahrenheit, which is very high given the weather conditions. This could be the possible reason behind the deaths. The history could not be studied as they arrive dead,” she added.

Severe heatwave conditions are expected to impact parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, with isolated pockets in Jharkhand and Odisha for the next two days. A gradual reduction in intensity is anticipated thereafter, with heatwave conditions persisting in isolated areas until June 1st, 2024.