Heavy Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi-NCR, IMD Predicts More Showers

New Delhi: Rain lashed in parts of Delhi on Monday, forcing commuters to seek shelter behind trees and bus stops. Heavy rain was reported in portions of south and outer Delhi and Noida, while light rain fell in other parts of the national capital. Delhi residents awoke to a beautiful morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 19.6 degrees Celsius, six degrees lower than the season's average on Monday. The relative humidity was 87% at 8.30 am today.

Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Karnal, Safidon, Panipat (Haryana) Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Meerut, Moradabad, Hapur, Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar (U.P.) during next 2 hours.

Maximum temp in Delhi-NCR

The weather office forecast thunderstorms with rain during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around the 26-degree Celsius mark. Light rain hit parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing down the maximum temperature to 28.7 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below the season's average and the lowest in the month since April 4, 2015, the India Meteorological Department said. The city recorded a high of 26 degrees Celsius on April 4, 2015.

According to the IMD, the monthly average maximum temperature in Delhi for April is 35.3°C, however this year it was 1.2 degrees Celsius lower than the long-period average.

Back-to-back western disturbances, notably at the beginning and close of April, have helped to keep Delhi's temperature under control. As a result, the city received 20.1mm of rain in April, a 23% increase above the monthly normal of 16.3mm.

IMD forecast for Southern states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of thunderstorm and hailstorm activity over the country, including the northern states of Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, as well as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and South Peninsular Karnataka.

The meteorological agency also predicted that the wet spell would last until May 3 and that it would begin to subside significantly on May 4. Thunderstorm activity is expected to decrease over most of the country beginning May 5.