Heavy rains wreak havoc in Bihar, red alert issued in 15 districts

 All private and goverment schools have been shut in Bihar on Saturday as the state capital received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, causing massive waterlogging and traffic jams at several parts and putting normal life out of gear. 

Patna-District Magistrate Kumar Ravi informed that all private and government schools have been intructed to remain close due to incessent rain and waterlogging in the region. 

In the last 24 hours, the state capital has received 98 mm of rainfall while Supaul and Darbhanga weather stations recorded 81.6 mm and 61.2  mm of rainfall, respectively. The Bhagalpur Observatory received 134.03mm of rainfall. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that isolated places over Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are likely to receive heavy rainfall in next 24 hours. 

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya," the IMD said. 

In the wake of incessent downpour in the region, red alert has also been issued in 15 districts namely Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Muzaffarpur, Banka, Samastipur, Madhepura, Sahasa, Purnia, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Katihar, Vaishali.

Meanwhile, the MeT department also issued orange alert in 10 other districts namely East Champaran, P Champaran, Poo Champaran, Shivhar, Begusarai, Sitamarhi, Saran, Siwan, Begusarai and Bhojpur.

 

