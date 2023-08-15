Heavy Rains Continue To Lash Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh; PM Modi Expresses Sympathies In His Independence Day Speech

Delhi: India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in several parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Met department has raised “red alert” for both the hilly states which will gradually reduce to “orange alert”.

Dr Charan Singh a meteorological scientist at IMD said, “Because of western disturbance and south-westerly winds raising from Arabian Sea will lead to heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in next 24 hours which will reduce to heavy rainfall on second day and gradually reduce. In totality, for the next 24 hours, there is a red alert for both the states and an orange alert for the next day.”

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday informed that over 50 people have lost their lives within the past 24 hours due to landslides and continuous rainfall in the area. He also expressed concerns that over 20 people are feared to be trapped under debris.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state and also reviewed the increasing water level of the Ganga river in Rishikesh district.

After the survey, CM Dhami said that several places have been damaged in the last 48 hours due to incessant rains in the state adding that the Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped for the next two days. Uttarakhand's Rishikesh recorded the highest rainfall, across the country, in a span of 24 hours on Monday morning. Heavy rains in the State have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places, officials said.

“If we talk of Delhi NCR in the context of Independence Day there will be light rainfall on Monday night and next morning there is a possibility of drizzle and a cloud cover,” added the met scientist. Meanwhile, concerning the inclement weather conditions Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority has directed to temporarily stop the ongoing Char Dham Yatra till Tuesday as heavy rains continue to lash, officials said on Monday.

The decision has been taken in view to ensure the safety of pilgrims, they said. In an order issued on Monday, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority said, "Char Dham Yatra stopped temporarily on the 14th and 15th of August following disruption in the movement of traffic due to landslides after heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand."

Meanwhile, addressing countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed concern over the heavy rainfall that has wreaked havoc in many states. "...This time, natural calamity has created unimaginable crises in several parts of the country. I express my sympathies to all families who faced this...." PM Modi said.

