Watch: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR Causes Roof Collapse At Terminal 1 Of IGI Airport, Severe Waterlogging, Traffic Affected

The downpour on Friday in Delhi resulted in significant disruptions, as a roof collapsed at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport, injuring at least 4 people.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 08:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Delhi-NCR was struck by a heavy spell of rain on Friday, leading to severe waterlogging across multiple areas. The downpour resulted in significant disruptions, as a roof collapsed at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport, injuring at least 4 people.  

Several cars were buried when a roof collapsed at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport, a fire official on Friday told ANI. Upon receiving the information, approximately three fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. 

"Around 5.30 am, we received a call regarding a roof collapse at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport. Three fire engines have been rushed to the spot," said an official from Delhi Fire Services. 

Traffic Disrupted In Delhi-NCR 

Various regions of Delhi-NCR are grappling with severe waterlogging issues following incessant rainfall that began in the early hours of Friday. Visuals from affected areas show the Govindpuri area of South Delhi and Noida Sector 95 submerged under water. 

The heavy downpour, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, has led to significant disruptions across the National Capital Region. 

Authorities are on high alert, with emergency services working to manage the situation and provide relief to affected residents. The weather department has warned of continued rainfall, urging people to stay indoors and avoid waterlogged areas.

Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning beginning in the early hours of Friday. 

On Thursday, parts of Delhi received spells of heavy rainfall, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat. 

IMD Forecast For The Weekend 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the weather in Delhi for the next seven days, expecting generally cloudy skies with varying intensities of rain and gusty winds. 

The IMD has predicted moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms with temperatures similar to the previous day with the wind speed reaching up to 35 km/h. 

The weather on June 29 is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high of 36°C and a low of 28 Degrees Celsius. The city will likely experience light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h. 

On June 30, temperatures are predicted to drop further to 34°C, with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds. For July 1 and 2, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts thunderstorms with moderate rain, maintaining steady temperatures with highs of 34 Degrees Celsius and lows of 27 Degrees Celsius. Wind speeds are expected to vary, staying within the range of 25-35 km/h.

(With inputs from ANI) 

