Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding In Pune, Prompts Water Release From Khadakwasla Dam

Heavy rains on Wednesday night caused flooding in several areas of Maharashtra's Pune including Ekta Nagri and Vitthal Nagar, prompting the Pune Fire Department to deploy boats for evacuation. The increase in water discharge from the Khadakwasla Dam has led to flooding in the societies along Sinhagad Road in Pune. In the Ekta Nagar area, approximately five to six societies, along with roads and shops, are now submerged.

The water discharge was heightened overnight, catching residents off guard as they slept, leading to widespread anger. The locals have accused the administration of failing to provide advance warning about the flood risk, resulting in over 200 people being trapped. Firefighters were promptly dispatched to the location following the outbreak of a fire.

Continuous rainfall in the Khadakwasla Dam's catchment area led to the dam reaching full capacity on Thursday. The Pune administration, according to the District Information Office, increased the discharge rate to 40,000 cusecs at 6 a.m. on Thursday. Earlier that day, at 4 a.m., water was released at a rate of 27,203 cusecs. Residents along the riverbanks have been alerted to exercise caution.

The District Information Office also forecasts gusty winds of 50 to 60 km per hour in isolated areas over Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and moderate rain in Kolhapur and Pune's Ghat areas within the next three hours.

Schools Shut Due To Heavy Rains

District Magistrate Suhas Diwas has ordered schools in Pune to remain closed due to a red alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Bhor, Velha, Maval, Mulshi, Haveli, and Khadakwasla areas.

The public has been advised to stay indoors and only venture out if necessary. Additionally, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Maharashtra on Thursday, predicting extremely heavy rainfall.

An orange alert was also issued on Wednesday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 26 to July 27 in Maharashtra, including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in the Konkan region.