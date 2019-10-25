Heavy traffic jam in Delhi on occasion of Dhanteras

Delhi: The national capital on Friday witnessed heavy traffic jam on the occasion of Dhanteras.

The areas - ITO, Laxminagar's Vikash Marg, India Gate outer circle, Panchkula Road, Connaught place saw heavy traffic during the day.

The traffic was also brought to a standstill in places like Rajghat, Shastri park, Tis Hazari, Arvind Marg, South Ashram and Mathura Road.

The massive jam was due to the ongoing festive season and especially due to the rush in the market on the occasion of Dhanteras were people buy new things.