'Height Of Self-Obsession': Congress Mocks PM Over Lap Of Honour At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead of India Vs Australia 4th Test Match

New Delhi: The main opposition party, Congress on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister over the 'Lap of Honour' along with his visiting Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at the Narendra Modi Stadium which is named after him ahead of the 4th and final India Vs Australia Test Match in Ahmedabad. Both the Prime Ministers were greeted with loud cheers as they did a lap of honour at the stadium prior to the match.

Taking to Twitter, Congress national spokesperson Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Doing a lap of honour in a stadium you named after yourself in your own lifetime - height of self-obsession."

The self-obsession continues unabated https://t.co/jZukrVv48u — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 9, 2023

Through a separate tweet, Congress also mocked the Prime Minister for receiving an artwork from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to commemorate the 75 years of India-Australia cricket friendship.

A tweet from Congress party's official handle said, "Narendra Modi Ji receiving Narendra Modi's photo at Narendra Modi Stadium from the son of Narendra Modi's friend. (नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में नरेंद्र मोदी जी को नरेंद्र मोदी जी की तस्वीर भेंट करते नरेंद्र मोदी जी के दोस्त के बेटे।)''.

The tweets mocking the PM came shortly after BCCI Secretary Jay Shah presented a framed artwork to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the start of the fourth and final test in the Border-Gavaskar series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

WATCH PM Narendra Modi Felicitated By BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

The artwork was presented to him to mark 75 years of friendship with Australia through cricket. Australian PM Anthony Albanese had also arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium to witness the first day of the final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. PM Modi welcomed his Australian counterpart at the venue, the largest stadium in the world. Albanese and PM Modi also watched the first hour's play between India and Australia.

PM Modi and Albanese also handed over Test caps to their respective team captains - Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith. They met players from both teams and stood alongside them when the national anthems of India and Australia were played. The two prime ministers then visited the 'Hall of Fame museum at the Narendra Modi stadium.

"Cricket, a common passion in India and Australia! Glad to be in Ahmedabad with my good friend, PM Anthony Albanese to witness parts of the India-Australia Test Match. I am sure it will be an exciting game!" PM Modi said in a tweet.

Cricket, a common passion in India and Australia! Glad to be in Ahmedabad with my good friend, PM @AlboMP to witness parts of the India-Australia Test Match. I am sure it will be an exciting game! https://t.co/XvwU0XCbJf pic.twitter.com/JwJecwUkHi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2023

Both the Prime Ministers were greeted with loud cheers as they did a lap of honour at the stadium prior to the match. After that, Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat against India at the toss for the fourth and final Test for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

PM Modi was earlier received at the venue by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. BCCI president Roger Binny was also present at the felicitation.

India is currently leading the series 2-1. However, the hosts need to secure an outright victory in the final Test to qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship where they will be facing Australia in London from June 7 onwards.