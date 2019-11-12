Here's how you can visit India International Trade Fair in Delhi

New Delhi: The 39th India International Trade Fair is being organised at Delhi's Pragati Maidan from November 14 to 27, 2019, tickets to which are available at selected metro stations in Delhi/NCR. The tickets, however, will not be available at the Pragati Maidan Metro Station.

Are you the ones interested in visiting the fair? Here's a step-by-step guide to reach the venue:

The Delhi Traffic Police has requested people to avail public transport to reach Pragati Maidan. Those coming by Delhi Metro may alight at Pragati Maidan Metro Station and then walk till the venue. People may also get down at Mandi House Metro Station.

Those using DTC and Cluster Buses for travelling from Delhi or NCR can alight at designated bus stops on Mathura Road and Bhairon Road.

Meanwhile, for people with their own vehicles, the Delhi Traffic Police advises them to park their vehicles at:

Bhairon Mandir Parking (On Payment).

Delhi Zoo Parking (On Payment).

Zabta Maszid parking, Man Singh Road.

Raksha Bhawan Parking, Man Singh Road.

Behind Vigyan Bhawan, Man Singh Road.

Behind IGI Kalan Kendra, Man Singh Road.

A prepaid TSR facility will also be available for visitors at Gate No 1 on Bhairon Mandir Road.

SECURITY PRECAUTIONS

People are advised not to touch unclaimed objects as these could be dangerous. There will be CCTV coverage to keep a close watch against anti-social elements. People should be careful of pick-pockets and eve-teasers. There will be continuous presence of Traffic Police to assist people in times of need.

112 and 011-25844444 are the telephone numbers issued for Traffic Police assistance and traffic issues.

The entry to the fair will be restricted to business visitors only from November 14 to 18, and it will open for general public from November 19 to 27. The visitors allowed to enter from gate numbers 1, 10 and 11. One will not be allowed an entry to the trade fair after 5 pm, the advisory said.

Alighting point for chauffer-driven vehicles and taxies will be on service lane in front of gate numbers 1, 10 and 11.

To ensure smooth regulation and movement of traffic on the immediate roads surroundings Pragati Maidan, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Road. No vehicle will be allowed to be parked on Shershah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Das Road. In case any vehicle is found parked on the aforementioned roads, it shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions.

U-turns on Mathura Road, on all cuts between W-Point and T-Point with Subramaniam Bharti Marg, will be prohibited. Right and left turns from Mathura Road to Purana Quila Road will also not be allowed.

ROUTES TO AVOID

Bhairon Road,

Purana Quila Road,

Shershah Road,

Mathura road from W-Point to Mathura Road Subramaniam Bharti Marg

The trade fair is likely to attract a huge footfall each day as a result of which, traffic congestion is expected at Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road and Purana Qila Road. Apart from the visitors, people are requested to take alternate routes to avoid congestion.