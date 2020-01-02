Here's why Centre rejected West Bengal government's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade

Amid the ongoing tussle between Centre and West Bengal government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Union Ministry of Defence has rejected West Bengal's tableau proposal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade on January 26. The tableau proposal of West Bengal was rejected after the expert committee made a few objections, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Wednesday.

It is learnt that the West Bengal government has given three proposals on tableaux for January 26 parade - 1. Kanyashree, 2. Save Green, stay clean, 3. Jol dhoro Jol bhoro.

As per rule, uniqueness which distinguishes the theme from other states is the foremost criteria for selecting a theme and proposal for 'Kanyashree' was rejected in 2015 on the ground that central government has similar project naming 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'.

The 'Save Green, Stay Clean' proposal of West Bengal was also not deemed unique by experts because the central government has 'National Clean Air Programme.' The 'Jol Dhoro Jol Bhoro' proposal was rejected because Centre already has a similar programme named 'Atal Jol Yojana'.

"The tableau proposal of the government of West Bengal was examined by the expert committee in two rounds of meetings. The tableau proposal of the government of West Bengal was not taken forward for further consideration by the Expert Committee after deliberations in the second meeting," a Defence Ministry release said.

The Defence Ministry stated that 22 proposals comprising 16 states and Union Territories and six ministries and departments have been shortlisted for the Republic Day Parade.

The shortlisting was done from as many as 56 tableau proposals - 32 from states and Union Territories and 24 from various ministries and departments - received by the central government.