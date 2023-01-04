'He's walking in this harsh weather': Ram Mandir Trust Secretary praises Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: Days after the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple Acharya Satyendra Das "blessed" Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Ram Mandir Trust secretary Champat Rai on Tuesday (January 3, 2023) lauded the Congress leader for undertaking the foot march.

"I thank the young man who is walking on foot in the country, I appreciate his move. There is nothing wrong in it," Rai said.

"He is walking in this harsh weather and this must be appreciated. I must say every one should do Yatra of the country," he added.

"I am the worker of RSS and the RSS never condemned Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said in reply to a question from reporters about the Yatra which entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Earlier last month, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya had wished that the blessings of Lord Rama be always upon Rahul Gandhi.

In a letter to Gandhi on December 31, chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das extended his support to the former Congress chief over his move to unite the country.

"I hope and pray that the mission for which you are fighting may get success. I bless you for your long life," he wrote in the letter, which was shared by

"You are working for the noble cause that is 'sarvajan hitay sarvjan sukhaay' in the interest of people and for the happiness of the people. I wish the blessings of Lord Rama be upon you always," the letter read.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh today

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently in Uttar Pradesh. It entered the BJP-ruled state through Ghaziabad on Tuesday afternoon and made a night halt at Mavikala village in Baghpat.

It is scheduled to pass through Shamli on Wednesday.

गंगा-जमुनी तहज़ीब की जन्मभूमि, जिसका इतिहास और बलिदान उसकी देशभक्ति का प्रमाण है, और जो क्रांति की नई मिसाल कायम करने में सक्षम है - उत्तर प्रदेश की पावन धरती को मेरा प्रणाम। pic.twitter.com/N3jsZ94WPH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 3, 2023

The foot march will cover 11 assembly constituencies across three districts before it enters Haryana through Sanauli in Panipat on the evening of January 5.

Major opposition parties like the SP and the BSP have also sent their best wishes for yatra but have decided to keep away from it despite an invitation from Rahul.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to conclude in Jammu and Kashmir

After traversing from Punjab and a day through Himachal Pradesh, the Yatra will then enter Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 last year and has so far travelled over 3,000 km.

It will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar with the hoisting of the national flag by Rahul Gandhi.