New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections later this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will visit Palampur in the coming week to participate in a Tiranga Yatra organised by the state’s AAP unit. “AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal will visit Himachal Pradesh on July 12 to participate in Tiranga Yatra in Palampur on July 12. Punjab Chief Minister Mann will also participate in the event (sic)," AAP said as per PTI.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has intensified efforts in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh and has held rallies, meetings and roadshows earlier. On June 11, Kejriwal participated in a town hall meeting in Himachal’s Hamirpur district to discuss the state of education. While urging the voters to give Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a chance in the assembly elections, the Delhi CM promised to overhaul the education and healthcare system in the state. "If you want the 8.5 lakh students studying in Himachal Pradesh government schools to have a bright future, give a chance to the AAP," Kejriwal had said.

AAP has offered Kejriwal's Delhi model of governance and vowed to form "an honest government" in the hill state if voted to power.

Earlier, the AAP had announced that it will contest all 68 seats in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. While the AAP has presented itself as an alternative to both BJP and Congress, the saffron party is hoping to retain the hill state. Congress, which swept the 2021 state bypolls, is hoping for a turnaround after successive drubbing in the recent polls.

Besides Himachal, Gujarat will also go to polls later this year. After its massive victory in the Punjab polls, AAP is also looking to expand its power in this BJP-ruled state.

(With agency inputs)