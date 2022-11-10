Himachal Pradesh Polls: Congress holds 68 rallies, Priyanka Gandhi to hold door-to-door campaign

Shimla: On the last day of election campaign in Himachal Pradesh, Congress is aggressively campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls for the change in power in the state on Thursday, November 10, 2022, with all the star campaigners including the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Apart from holding a huge “‘Vijay Ashirwad Rally” today in all 68 assembly constituencies simultaneously, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also hold a door-to-door campaign in Shimla.

हिमाचल प्रदेश की महिलाओं के खाते में हर महीने ₹1500 भेजेगी कांग्रेस।



हालात कैसे भी हों, हम साथ निभाना जानते हैं। प्रदेश की महिलाओं को सशक्त कर ही हम एक उन्नत हिमाचल की ओर कदम बढ़ा सकते हैं।#जीतेगा_हिमाचल_जीतेगी_कांग्रेस pic.twitter.com/uSPqPUIF3x — Congress (@INCIndia) November 10, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi has been given a warm and grand welcome in the Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh where she addressed a rally before leaving for door-to-door campaign. She also reiterated that her party will bring back Old Pension Scheme back in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat if it forms governments there.

Earlier, Congress informed through a release that the party will also hold yet another historic public relation and rallies in Himachal Pradesh after the stupendous success of "Booth Jeeto Himachal Jeeto".

Congress manifesto for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls

Meanwhile, Congress released its manifesto last week with `10 guarantees`. Divulging the contents of the manifesto, chairman of Manifesto Committee Dhani Ram Shandil said an attempt has been made to address issues like price rise, unemployment and issues concerning employees. He said an effort has been made to include the aspirations of women, youth, government employees, ex-servicemen and women in the manifesto.

The 10 guarantees of Congress include the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, 1 lakh government jobs, as many as 5 lakh jobs for youth, Rs 680 crore Start-up fund for the youth, Rs 1,500 per month to the women, and free electricity up to 300 units of consumption.

The Himachal Pradesh election manifesto of the Congress also assured the people of the hilly state of four English-medium schools in each assembly, mobile clinics for free treatment in each village, the cost price of cow dung at Rs 2 per kilogram, purchase of 10 litres of milk from animal keepers, and the farm owners will be given the liberty to decide the price for their farm produce. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that if their government comes to power in the Centre, Congress will cancel the Agnipath scheme.

"We will cancel the Agnipath scheme when our government will be formed at the Centre. We fulfil whatever we promise. In Chhattisgarh also, we promised for the loan waiver of the farmer and it was implemented," Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said while addressing a public gathering in Kangra.

The elections will take place on November 12, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

(With agency inputs)