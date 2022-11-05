Himachal Pradesh polls: Congress promises Rs 1500 per month to women, 300 units of free electricity! - Read manifesto

Shimla: Congress, on Saturday, released its manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections for which polling will be on November 12 and counting of votes on December 8. Among the 10 guarantees, Congress has promised the citizens of Himachal Pradesh, Rs 1500 per month to women, 300 units of free electricity, and the purchase of cow dung at Rs 2 per kg. The Congress released its manifesto on Saturday in the presence of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

The party poll manifesto committee chairman Dhani Ram Shandil criticized the BJP and said that the party has not followed up on the promises it made 5 years ago. "This is not just a poll manifesto but a document prepared for the development and welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh," PTI quoted Shandil as saying.

Similarly, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also said that if her party Congress comes to power at the Centre, it will cancel the Narendra Modi’s government’s flagship Agnipath Army recruitment scheme. Priyanka made this announcement while addressing a rally in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. “We will cancel the Agnipath scheme when our govt will be formed at the Center. What we promise, we fulfill. In Chhattisgarh, we promised farmer’s loan waiver and it was implemented,” Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

The Congress declared its first list of 46 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state with the party fielding senior leaders including Kaul Singh Thakur, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Asha Kumari, and Chander Kumar. Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, has again been fielded from Shimla Rural.

(With agency inputs)