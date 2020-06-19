हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is popularising the solar eclipse by arranging its viewing in the state capital on June 21, an official said on Friday.

Himachal to popularise solar eclipse on June 21 to educate people on misconceptions

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is popularising the solar eclipse by arranging its viewing in the state capital on June 21, an official said on Friday.

The solar eclipse will start at 10.23 a.m. and last till 1.48 p.m. It will be 95 percent around noon.

The Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) is arranging the viewing of solar eclipse for limited viewers near the state Secretariat and at the Ridge.

The aim is to popularise and promote the science of eclipses and remove the misconceptions and superstitions associated with such kind of celestial events, an official told IANS.

HIMCOSTE has asked all Deputy Directors of Elementary Education to arrange solar filters and make them available to the public to witness the unique event in their respective districts.

