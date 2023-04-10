Himanta Biswa Sarma Vs Rahul Gandhi: Assam CM To File Defamation Case Against Congress Leader Over 'Adani' Tweet

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has warned that he will be filing a defamation suit against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his tweet linking him to the Gautam Adani-led Group. The Assam Chief Minister said this while addressing a press conference held in Guwahati on Sunday. The Assam Chief Minister told reporters that he will file a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s visit to Assam on April 14.

"Whatever Rahul Gandhi has tweeted, it is a defamatory tweet. So once Prime Minister goes back from Assam we will respond to the tweet and definitely, there will be a defamation case in Guwahati," he said. Sarma further added, "But not now, I don`t want to talk about politics now, because we want to celebrate Bihu".

Live: Addressing press conference on forthcoming visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India to Assam at Janata Bhawan https://t.co/mgFFidtXKR — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 9, 2023

Rahul Gandhi’s Latest Adani Tweet Irks BJP Leaders

Rahul Gandhi in a stinging tweet on Saturday slammed certain leaders who left Congress in the past few years, and some of them who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, while continuing his attack on the government regarding the Adani matter. He posted a picture sporting the names of former Congress leaders, who either joined the BJP or ended decades-old ties with the grand old party, along with that of businessman Gautam Adani. The names shown in the picture included Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, former MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, leader Anil Antony and former CM Kiran Reddy.

"They hide the truth, that's why they mislead every day! The question remains the same - whose Rs 20,000 crore benami money is in Adani's companies?" Rahul Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi, sharing an image with 'Adani' written as an acronym of sorts with letters of the names of the leaders.

Responding to it, Assam CM stated that the BJP never questioned him about the alleged concealment of proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald Scams, or how Ottavio Quattrocchi repeatedly escaped Indian justice. He added that they would meet in the court.

Sarma Takes '12-Lakh Employment' Dig At Kejriwal

Sarma also took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sarma added that he is still waiting for a meeting with him to know about Kejriwal`s claims on giving employment. "Because I want to demystify how 12 lakh employment is possible where sanctioned staff in Delhi government is only 1.5 lakh. So, I want to ask him that question. If the Assam government has a sanctioned staff of 4 lakhs, how can I give appointments to 12 lakh people? So I have to unravel that mystery. He shouldn`t say at the end of the day that, these are private company jobs," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Guwahati for various events, including the state's attempt to create a record for the largest Bihu performance with over 11,000 dancers and drummers.