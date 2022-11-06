topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
ASSAM GOVT JOB EXAM

Himanta Biswa Sarma's BIG STEP for youth, fee of unsucessful govt job aspirant to refunded

At least 8-10 lakh candidates took the written test for the grade 3 state government posts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will keep the fees of only successful candidates.

Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 08:48 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Himanta Biswa Sarma's BIG STEP for youth, fee of unsucessful govt job aspirant to refunded

The Assam government on Sunday declared results of the written exam that was held to recruit nearly 11,000 employees in grade 3 jobs in various departments in the state. While around twice the number of candidates were selected for those vacant posts and will appear for a second round of interviews, the state government has decided to refund the fees paid by the unsuccessful candidates in the exam.

At least 8-10 lakh candidates took the written test for the grade 3 state government posts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will keep the fees of only successful candidates.

"For all those who could not pass the written examination, we will refund the fees they paid to appear in the exam. It will be done through the bank accounts that they used during the fee payment," he added. The examinations were held on August 21 and 28 this year. In total, there were 26,442 vacant posts, out of which 13,300 are grade 3 and 13,341 grade 4 posts.

The results for grade 4 posts were declared earlier.

Live Tv

Assam Govt Job ExamAssam ExamHimanta Biswa SarmaHimanta Sarma Assam CM

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?