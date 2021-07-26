His words give me more energy: Andhra weatherman after PM Modi praises him during Mann Ki Baat

Tirupati: PM Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 25, 2021) during the 'Mann Ki Baat' address praised Andhra Pradesh weatherman Sai Praneeth who said that Prime Minister's words will give him more energy.

In an exclusive interview with Zee Media, the 24-year-old software engineer from Tirupati, expressed, "I felt very happy, it's a big honour for me and it's an inspiration which will give more energy to give genuine weather forecast to the people."

Mr N Venkata Muni, Praneeth's father said that he is proud that Prime Minister complimented his son.

Praneeth's sister told Zee Media that she helps her brother by posting updates on social media platforms. She also said that Praneeth's motto is to connect 'farmer and rainfall' and his dream is to launch an application on the genuine weather forecast.

Praneeth has creatively put technology to use to help several farmers whose livelihoods have been affected due to a lack of real-time weather updates.

PM Modi during the 79th episode of his monthly radio programme had mentioned that in 2020, Praneeth saw that in his area, farmers had to suffer a lot due to the vagaries of weather.

"For years he had an interest in meteorology. So, he decided to use his interest and talent for the welfare of farmers. Now he purchases weather data from different data sources, analyses them and sends necessary information through various media to farmers in the local language," the Prime Minister had said.

"Besides weather updates, Praneeth also gives guidance to people about what they should do in different climatic conditions... Especially how to be safe from floods or how to avoid storms or lightning," PM Modi had told his listeners.

Inspiring life journeys from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, which show how technology is being harnessed for greater good. Do know more about @APWeatherman96 and Isak Munda. pic.twitter.com/gMI66NvoWq — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 25, 2021

Live TV