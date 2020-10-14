Hoisting of Khalistani flag by SFJ cadres on I-Day: NIA carries out search at six locations in Punjab

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (October 13, 2020) conducted searches at six locations in Ferozpur, Ludhiana and Moga districts of Punjab in connection with the hoisting of Khalistani flag by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) cadres at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Moga (Punjab) on the eve of Independence Day, 2020.

The crime was reportedly committed by the miscreants who were offered cash rewards at the behest of terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of SFJ for this heinous act.

The searched premises belong to accused Akashdeep Singh, Jogwinder Singh, Inderjeet Singh, Jaspal Singh and Ram Tirath and the Cybercafe belonging to accused Jaspal Singh was also searched.

During searches, various electronic items like pen drives, laptops, hard disc and other incriminating documents have been seized.



The case goes back to August 14, 2020, when two miscreants hoisted a yellow coloured flag with Khalistan written on it on the terrace of the four-storied building of the Deputy Commissioner Office Complex in Moga and while coming back, they cut the rope of the Indian National Flag hoisted near the main gate and dragged the Indian National Flag along with the rope.

Subsequently, a case was registered at Moga PS and the case was then re-registered by NIA under sections 121, 121A, 124A, 153A, 153B of Indian Penal Code and section 2 of Prevention of Insults to National Honours Act, 1972.

Further investigation in the case is continued.

