‘Hold sedition law till review is over’: SC seeks Centre’s response

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to pause the colonial-era law sedition law till it is being reviewed. The Supreme Court also directed the government to reply by Wednesday on whether the sedition law can be paused and people charged under it can be protected while the law is being reviewed.

The Supreme Court order came a day after the government sought more time to respond to petitions challenging the sedition law saying it had decided to review it.

According to the report, the Supreme Court also expressed concern about those already facing sedition charges and directed the Centre to finish the review at the earliest.

"We will give you time till tomorrow morning to take instructions from the government. Our concern is pending cases and future cases, how the government will take care of those till it re-examines the law," Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said, according to PTI.