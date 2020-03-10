Holi celebrations kick off across India amid coronavirus fear

The nation will celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, with great fervour on Tuesday (March 10) despite the fear of coronavirus. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has wished everyone a happy holi and has appealed to the people to follow basic steps to protect themselves from coronavirus.

"Good morning and Happy Holi! As we enjoy the colourful festival of #Holi, simple steps will protect us and others from #COVID19," tweeted the ministry.

Holi marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring and is celebrated by splashing colours.

The celebrations for Holi start a night before with Holika Dahan — a bonfire which is seen as a symbol of victory of good over evil. In Holika Dahan, people circle the fire and perform religious rituals. They also pray for the destruction of evil and remember demon Holika, who tried to burn Prahlad, who was her nephew, but was burnt instead in the same fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will skip Holi events this year to avoid mass gatherings due to the spread of coronavirus. "Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme," PM Modi had tweeted on March 4.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other leaders across the country are also avoiding Holi Milan thus year in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Holi is celebrated outside India too by millions of Indians and other South Asians living all over the world.