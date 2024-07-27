Holiday In Colleges And Offices On 15th August, You Can Celebrate Independence Day Here

August 15 reminds every Indian of a new beginning. A new era began today. On August 15, India was freed from the clutches of the British and a new era began. Compatriots who had been oppressed in their own country for several years raised the demand for independence and after a long struggle the country was liberated. On this day, the flag is hoisted and patriotic songs are sung. What unites people with a sense of patriotism. Everyone from schools to offices have a day off on this day. If you also live in Delhi NCR, you can visit these places in Delhi on 15th August as well.



Vedavan Park

You can go to Vedvan Park in Noida Sector 78. Here you can go with family and friends. This park is designed after Sapt Rishis. This park is spread over an area of ​​12 hectares. If you go to this park in the evening, you can enjoy it more. There is a Jaeger light and sound show in the evenings. You can go to this park from Sector 101 of the Aqua Line metro station.



Red Fort

You can go to Red Fort in Delhi on August 15th. The tricolor is here. In addition, various programs are organized here. Plus, you can watch the parade here.



National Museum

The National Museum of Delhi is one of the largest museums in India. This museum was built in 1949. It is located near India Gate. Here you can see items made of Chola bronze. Here you have a chance to learn about the history and culture of India.



Qutub Minar

Qutub Minar is one of the most beautiful and historic buildings in the world. Its height is 72.5 meters. You can see many historical things here.



Jantar Mantar

Jantar Mantar is an astronomical observatory built by Sawai Jai Singh II in the early 18th century. Visiting here on August 15 can be an entertaining experience for you. It is an ancient scientific instrument.



India Gate

You will now reach the Gate of India. On August 15, India Gate will shine in a different way. Here you see a different form of patriotism.

These places will make you feel connected towards your nation and country and will also give you quality time with your friends and family.