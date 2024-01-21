Holiday In Delhi Schools On Monday, Govt Offices Closed Till 2.30 PM For Ram Mandir Inauguration

New Delhi: Delhi govt schools in the morning and general shifts will be shut and state government offices will be closed till 2.30 pm on the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha day tomorrow. The Delhi government's Directorate of Education has issued an order to this effect, stating that the closure would enable the employees to participate in the celebrations of Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha'.

The Directorate of Education in the circular said, "In accordance with the Office Memorandum dated January 20, 2004 issued by the Services Department of GNCTD declaring Half Day Closure (upto 02:30 pm) of all Delhi Govt. establishments on January 22, 2024, to enable the employees to participate in the celebrations of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha being held at Ayodhya, all Government and Government Aided Schools of Delhi running in General and Morning Shift are ordered to remain closed on January 22, 2024."

The notice further said that however, all government and government-aided schools running in the Evening Shift shall start at 2:30 p.m. on January 22, 2024 and will be off as per their usual timings but not later than 05.30 p.m.

Aam Aadmi Party will organise Shobha Yatra, Bhandaras, and Sunderkand recitals, among others, in the national capital on Monday to mark Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has said.

The AAP MLA from Greater Kailash said that party legislators and workers will organise religious programmes at various places according to their personal capacity.

"Delhi government has already announced a holiday for half day tomorrow. Several programmes are also being organised at temples. AAP MLAs will organise Bhandara (community fests), Shobha Yatra, Sunderkand tomorrow," Bharadwaj said.

As per Dilip Pandey, AAP Delhi Vice President, on Monday, the party will organise Bhandaras in 44 out of 70 Assembly constituencies, Shobha Yatra to be taken out in four constituencies and Sunderkand recital programmes to be held in three constituencies.

Meanwhile, the AAP government is also organising a three-day Ramlila event at Pearey Lal Bhawan in ITO that commenced on Saturday. "A very beautiful grand Ramlila programme has been organised at ITO. I was there yesterday. People are liking it very much, especially the elderly and women. Today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go there in the evening. Many of our party MLAs will also come (today)," the Delhi Tourism Minister said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.