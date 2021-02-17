Home Ministry denies permission to Sikh ‘jatha’ planning to visit Pakistan; cites security threat, COVID-19 concerns

NEW DELHI: Apprehending the security threat to a Sikh ‘jatha’ and concerns over Covid-19 situation, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has denied permission to a group of nearly 600 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan.

The Sikh 'jatha' has sought permission from the Home Ministry to visit Pakistan to attend the centenary celebration of Nankana Sahib. News agency PTI quoted MHA officials in confirming the development.

Apprehending the security threat to Sikh 'jatha' and the Covid 19 situation, the MHA has denied giving permission to the Sikh jatha to cross over to Pakistan on Thursday to attend the centenary of Saka Nankan Sahib.

In a communication to the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), the Home Ministry said that the security situation in Pakistan continues to be adverse and there is a threat to Indian citizens in that country.

Besides, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected five lakh people in Pakistan and 10,000 people lost their lives due to the disease, the MHA said.

The health infrastructure in Pakistan is also not adequate, the Home Ministry said. It also said that both passenger as well as trade traffic between India and Pakistan has stopped since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Citing these reasons, the Home Ministry conveyed to the SGPC that it has decided not to accord permission to the Jatha comprising 600 pilgrims which intended to cross over to Pakistan on Friday.

