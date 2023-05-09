Home Ministry, IB Hold High-Level Meet To Review J&K Security Ahead Of G20 Meet

With fresh incidents of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs and security agencies are on their toes as the Union Territory is all set to host a prestigious G20 meeting. While Srinagar will be hosting the historic G-20 events for the first time between May 22 and 24, Pakistan-sponsored terrorism has again spread its fangs in the valley. In the wake of the recent terror incidents in Poonch, Rajouri and Baramulla, a high-level security review meeting took place in Srinagar today. The meeting was chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla while Intelligence Bureau Director and top security officials from the Union Territory participated in the meeting.

Apart from issues of daily security and terrorism, the meeting focussed on upcoming G-20 events, Amarnath Yatra and recent attacks in Poonch. A senior police official said that security arrangement-related issues were discussed in the meeting. "Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Director Intelligence Bureau landed in Srinagar from New Delhi. Apart from Bhalla, top officials from the police including Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh, ADGP’s of Jammu and Kashmir Mukesh Singh and Vijay Kumar, Goc's of 15 and 16 Corps, IGPs of CRPF and BSF, besides officers from the various intelligence agencies participated in the meeting," he said.

The agenda of the meeting was to give the final touches to the security arrangements ahead of the G-20 events and the Amarnath Yatra. It's the first time since independence that an event of this magnitude will be held in Srinagar under India's presidency. J&K administration has already stated that the event was a great opportunity to showcase the tourism potential of J&K and to give a global push to the Jammu Kashmir tourism, which accounts for 8% of the region's GDP. Amarnath Yatra starts on July 1. Security agencies have already prepared a plan and the same was presented in the meeting where necessary changes were discussed.

Sources said while water bodies like Dal Lake will be guarded by MARCOS commandos, NSG and the special operation group (SoG) of the police will remain on the ground for tight security cover for the G-20 events. During the meeting, final touches were given to the security arrangements on highways and counterstrategies to foil any possible attacks by terrorists to disrupt the G-20 event.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar had already made it clear that all attempts made by terrorists, or any anti-social element will be dealt with strongly. The security forces are ready to tackle any threat, be it drone attacks, vehicle-borne IEDs or fedayeen strikes.

The meeting also discussed the recent attacks in Poonch and Rajouri that claimed the lives of ten soldiers including five paratroopers. The army also briefed the Union home secretary about the LoC and LAC situation. Jammu and Kashmir is on a high alert ahead of the G-20 events in Srinagar especially keeping in view the three back-to-back encounters in north Kashmir and Poonch attack.