CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENTS ACT

Home Ministry Notifies CAA Rules; Minority Migrants Of These Countries To Get Indian Citizenship

With this notification, the persecuted migrants beloging to minority communities will be able to get citizenship of India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 06:14 PM IST
The Narendra Modi Government today announced the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 regulations. It was an integral part of the BJP’s 2019 manifesto. With this notification, the persecuted migrants beloging to minority communities will be able to get citizenship of India. Following the passage of the CAA by Parliament in December 2019 and its subsequent Presidential assent, significant protests erupted in various parts of the country after which the Modi government had put the implementation of the law in an abeyance.

The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

This is a developing story.

