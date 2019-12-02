Honey-trap case: 67 women, minor boys rescued from bar run by Indore-based newspaper Sanjha Lokswami owner

New Delhi: The Indore Police and district officials, who conducted raids at a night club and other establishments of an Indore-based businessman in connection with the infamous Madhya Pradesh honey-trap case, rescued over 60 women and several minors, made to work as bar dancers.

The raids were carried out by a team of police at the residence and other properties of Jitender Soni, owner of local eveninger 'Sanjha Lokswami' on Saturday night. The rescued women have been provided shelter and their statements were being recorded. According to the police, the women, belonging mostly from Assam and West Bengal, were kept in a poor condition at 'My Home', a bar run by Jitender Soni at Geeta Bhawan crossing, and were forced to work as bar dancers. The women were paid only the tips they received from customers.

During the raids, the police also recovered live bullets and electronic devices. Two safes in his house have also been sealed. The police has registered two FIRs under IPC section 370 (prevention of human trafficking) and Arms Act in this connection.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, the accused Jitender Soni is absconding, his son Amit Soni has been arrested. The police said that the role of Amit Soni is being ascertained and action will be taken against him if he is found involved in the honey trap case.

On Sunday, the office of newspaper Sanjha Lokswami in Indore was sealed by police in connection with the case.

The police action was taken reportedly after the newspaper carried reports of erotic conversations on the basis of audio-video clips involving influential politicians and bureaucrats in connection with the honey trap racket in Madhya Pradesh.

Strangely, similar accounts about the case have appeared about the scam in some other newspapers of Bhopal without creating any ripples in the state capital.

Indore Press Club and some other organisations of journalists condemned the raids, saying the exercise was aimed at "intimidating" the media.

A state government official said the FIRs have been registered on the complaint of suspended Indore Municipal Superintendent Engineer Harbhajan Singh under the IT Act. Singh said the newspaper infringed his privacy with objectionable material with different mediums of communications. He also claimed that he being blackmailed over some objectionable video clips by the accused who were trying to extort about Rs 3 crore from him.

Five women and a man were arrested from Indore and Bhopal in September for allegedly running the honey trap and blackmailing racket.

The accused - Aarti Dayal (29), Monika Yadav (18), Shweta Vijay Jain (39), Shweta Swapnil Jain (48), Barkha Soni (34) and Omprakash Kori (45), are currently in judicial custody.

