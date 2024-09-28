'Horn Ok Please': What Does Popular Phrase Behind Trucks Means & Why Is It Used?

If you have travelled on Indian roads, especially on long routes, you must have come across trucks carrying various forms of poetry, slogans, quotes and phrases on their backside. Among these famous quotes and poems, a phrase 'Horn Ok Please' is also seen quiet often on majority of trucks. This is a phrase which has grabbed the attention of a lot of people over the years.

This phrase attained popularity and became famous at a level that a Bollywood movie was made on it a few years ago. However, as per regulations, it is neither necessary to write this phrase nor does it hold any official meaning. Despite being a popular phrase, many people may not know the likely reason behind this.

Reason For Writing 'Horn Ok Please'

There are several possible reasons for the use of "OK" in the middle of this phrase. One reason dates back to the time of World War II, when there was a global shortage of diesel.

During this time, trucks often carried containers filled with kerosene, a highly flammable substance. These trucks were prone to catching fire in accidents, so "On Kerosene" was written to warn the vehicles behind them to maintain a safe distance. Over time, this evolved into "OK."

What 'Horn Ok Please' Phrase Could Likely Means

"Horn OK Please" could also likely mean signal by honking before overtaking a vehicle. In other words, truck drivers are telling the vehicles behind them to honk if they want to pass. In the past, many trucks didn't have side mirrors, so drivers could not see the vehicles behind them. This phrase written on the back side of the truck helped in informing the driver of the approaching vehicles, allowing them to give way.