How A Beauty Blogger From Kolkata Passed CAT 2022 With A 99.6 Percentile And Entered IIM Calcutta - An Inspiring Success Story

CAT Exam 2022: One has no idea where their preparation path will take them when they first begin to study for competitive tests like the CAT. Their diligent preparation and ongoing effort enable students to pass challenging entrance examinations and gain admission to their top colleges. Shreyasee Sarkar experienced the same thing, landing a spot at one of the top business schools, IIM Calcutta, after achieving a 99.68 percentile on the CAT 2022.

Sarkar, the CAT topper, is a native of Kolkata and lives in a nuclear family with her mother, father, and brother. Her father is a former NTPC engineer. Shreyasee is a beauty blogger who enjoys reading, skin care, and poetry. Shreyasee prepared and showed up for the CAT as well as other MBA entrance examinations, and she scored highly. She passed CAT 2022 and was accepted into her ideal IIM. Academically gifted since childhood, Sarkar worked as a software tester for State Street Corporation in Bangalore. Along with the CAT, Shreyasee also took the SNAP, XAT, and IIFT exams, where she scored well (98.6%, 96.44%, and 96.87%). She did this with firm confidence and a structured preparation strategy.

CAT 2021: First Attempt

Sarkar began her CAT preparation in 2020; however, due to exam anxiety, she was unable to perform well in CAT 2021. When she first began the preparation, she had no idea if she would be accepted into one of India's top three business schools. She did have a number of B-Schools in mind that she believed would enhance her resume and enable her to advance from her current position at her place of employment. She had no set amount of study time because she was working. She used to study in the morning because her shift began at noon. She had a practice of giving lengthy mocks on the weekends and assessing them throughout the weekdays.

CAT Exam 2022: Hurdles

Sarkar began taking Mindworkzz classroom lessons. It was challenging for her to attend live classes because she was working. In her own time, she used to watch prerecorded movies on subjects she believed she required. Sarkar adores how Mindworkzz allows everyone to pick any chapter to work on and allows them to learn at their own speed. This degree of adaptability was extremely helpful to her because she was working and had a flexible study schedule. The mock exams' degree of difficulty was also almost identical to that of the CAT, so it has undoubtedly helped her assess her level of preparation and practice answering various kinds of questions.

With CAT 2023 anticipated on November 26, 2023, Sarkar's successful formula could pave the way for aspirants who want to get into IIM Calcutta or other top IIMs with their well-planned preparation strategy.