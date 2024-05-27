How AI Is Changing The Way Organizations Recruit Talent

One of the most critical impacts that AI technology has had on the hiring process is the ability to automate time-taking tasks, like resume screening and candidate matching. Automating these tasks helps recruiters save time and allows paying attention to the more strategic aspects of the hiring process.

“New-age technologies such as AI, ML, RPA, IoT, and data analytics have taken over the world. Today, these technologies are being incorporated into almost every aspect of our day-to-day life. However, most of us have barely scratched the surface when it comes to unlocking the benefits of these technologies and are unequipped to tackle it on a large scale.”

Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer | Mettl

HR representatives can now sort through multiple resumes quickly using automated tools, saving a lot of time. They can find the right candidate by identifying certain keywords and phrases via AI tools. Since AI doesn’t have any opinion on the age, race, or gender of candidates, it removes personal biases that severely impact the hiring process.

So, how exactly is AI changing the recruitment landscape?

Optimizing job postings

Talent acquisition is a multi-channel endeavor that requires solutions that have the ability to manage multiple job postings with different descriptions while also being able to ensure quality hires. AI-powered solutions offer recruiters the ability to manage job openings with ease through a unified platform. AI capabilities can also be used to analyze various trends and metrics, helping create reports that highlight how successful different types of job ads have been. These reports can offer actionable insights and identify outreach channels that are performing the best, ensuring appropriate resource allocation.

Automating screening processes

“Advanced AI-enabled technologies can assess employee profiles and data to accurately identify skill gaps or any and all challenges faced by them. Predictive analysis technologies can further suggest relevant up-skilling and re-skilling tools to aid employees in efficiently bridging the skill gaps.”

Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer | Mettl

Organizations can use the automated resume screening capability offered by AI tools and talent assessments to optimize their candidate screening processes. Finding the right candidate with suitable skills and competencies helps hiring managers reduce turnover. AI-powered recruitment tools also help analyze candidate resumes and the results of online talent assessments, like aptitude tests, skills tests, etc., allowing organizations to identify and hire the right talent.

Enhancing diversity and inclusion

Diversity and inclusivity are some of the top aspects that younger generations look for in a workplace, making it very important for HR to focus on creating an equitable, diverse, and inclusive workplace. Using AI in recruitment can help promote blind screening processes and help organizations ensure that their hiring decisions are free from any biases.

Offering better onboarding experiences

With social media platforms and other employee forums, employer brand perception is more visible than ever before. This means it is critical for organizations to make lasting first impressions on candidates during the onboarding phase. Using AI to streamline onboarding and personalizing experiences ensures new hires feel welcomed in the team. Recruiters can also use machine learning and predictive algorithms to determine the needs of new hires, which may help create personalized learning and development plans later.

Artificial intelligence has become an essential part of the recruitment strategy today, finding applications in several stages, like sourcing potential candidates and automating candidate interaction. Mercer | Mettl’s proctoring technology is a significant step towards ensuring exam integrity and a more secure testing experience for students. By integrating human and AI capabilities, Mercer | Mettl has developed a comprehensive system that detects and prevents cheating during exams, creating a reliable and credible examination process. Features such as AI-based online proctored exam, dual-camera proctoring, and human-assisted live proctoring further set a new standard for exam integrity.

