Lok Sabha Election 2024: How Close Will Tomorrow’s Exit Polls Be To Prashant Kishor’s Top 5 Predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Exit poll predictions will be released in less than 24 hours after the seventh phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections ends on Saturday, June 1. Voting for the final phase begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday (June 1) and ends at 6 p.m. Exit polls can be aired starting at 6.30 p.m. Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has made a variety of predictions about the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in recent months, heightening the anticipation for the election results on June 4.

Here's a look at the top five predictions made by Prashant Kishore about the ongoing 2024 polls. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A. bloc, which includes Congress, TMC, AITC, AAP, DMK, Samajwadi Party, and others, are in direct contest.

Here Are Prashant Kishor's Predictions For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections:

BJP's Performance: In an NDTV interview, Prashant Kishor predicted that the BJP would repeat its 2019 Lok Sabha performance but would not win more than 370 seats on its own. He predicted that the BJP's vote total in this election would be similar to or slightly higher than its 303 in 2019.

No Widespread Anger Against BJP: During an interview with CNBC TV18, Kishor stated that there was no widespread anger against the incumbent BJP or clamour for a challenger. He stated that while there may be disappointment and unfulfilled aspirations, there will be no widespread anger.

BJP’s Stronghold In North, West India: Speaking to Business Today, Kishor said that North and West India, which account for approximately 325 Lok Sabha seats, have been the BJP's strongholds since 2014.

BJP's Performance In East And South India: In the same interview with Business Today, Kishor predicted that the BJP's vote share and seats in the East and South, which account for approximately 225 seats, would increase.

BJP's Overall Seat Count: In an interview with Money Control, Kishor predicted that the BJP would win a similar number of seats if there was no material damage from west and north India.