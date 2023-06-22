How Did The Son Of A Murder Convict Crack IIT JEE By Studying In Jail For 2 Years? Secured 453rd Rank

Success Story: When faced with difficulties, it is easier to give up and surrender, but those who face difficulties head-on are the true heroes. One such example is Piyush Goyal, a murder convict's son who attended school in prison and secured the 453rd rank (2016) on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). He spent two years studying for the engineering entrance exam from a Kota jail cell.

Life Inside Prison

Prior to being found guilty of murder in 2007 and given a life sentence, his father, Phool Chand Goyal, originally hailed from the Rajasthani village of Dakiya. He was a schoolteacher. His father, Phool Chand Goyal, had limited resources due to his conviction in a murder case. He lacked the funds to buy books or pay for his son's stay in a city hostel, let alone spend money on either. The youngster was consequently forced to dwell in a tiny 8x8-foot room, where the lights went out at exactly 11 o'clock at night. There were many things about which to grumble. Goyal worked arduously nonetheless. And after the results were announced, his struggles didn't appear to matter much to him.

A Big Sacrifice

Due to his exemplary behavior, his father, Phool Chand, who had almost completed serving a 14-year prison sentence, has been permitted to reside in an open prison. This implies that while he may leave the jail campus to go to work, he must return to his cell by sundown. Phool Chand then asked his son and wife to join him in jail by calling them shortly after. He has been paying for his son's education with the Rs 12,000 he earned working at a city shop. With that cash, he sent Goyal to a coaching facility in Kota to get ready. For his son's sake, he even stayed and slept outside the cramped space from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Although Piyush works very hard, his father, Phool Chand Goyal, should also receive praise for doing everything possible to prevent any disruptions to his son's studies.