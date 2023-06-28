How Much Was Looted In Pragati Maidan Tunnel Robbery? Rs 5L Or More?

New Delhi: Though it has been a few days since the armed robbery took place at the Pragati Maidan tunnel, the police are yet to confirm the precise sum that was stolen by four miscreants at gunpoint on June 24. While the police have apprehended seven accused, including the primary conspirator, the mastermind still remains at large. Till now, the police have managed to recover around Rs 5 lakh from the seven accused. The victim in his complaint had stated that the stolen amount ranged from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, raising doubt whether it was ‘hawala money’, as the recovered amount was larger than reported.

As time elapses, the police too are uncertain about the exact sum involved in the robbery. A senior police officer said that they are in touch with the complainant and further probe is underway. Police teams are also conducting raids in western Uttar Pradesh and several other places to nab two to three accused, who are on the run after the incident.

According to the police, five of the accused were arrested by two separate teams of the Crime Branch, while two others were arrested by a combined team of North District and New Delhi District. The accused have been identified as Usman Ali alias Kallu, Irfan, Sumit alias Akash, all residents of Burari; Anuj Mishra alias Sanki, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy; Kuldeep alias Lungad from Jahangirpuri; Pradeep alias Sonu, a resident of Baghpat; and Amit alias Bala from Loni in Ghaziabad.

The CCTV footage obtained by Delhi Police revealed that four armed men on two motorcycles intercepted a car at the Pragati Maidan tunnel on Outer Ring Road, targeting a delivery agent and his associate working with Omiya Enterprises in Chandni Chowk. The armed men escaped after taking a bag containing cash from the car after holding the victims at gunpoint.

The incident unfolded when the delivery agent, employed by the private firm in Chandni Chowk, and his associate embarked on a journey to deliver a bag containing cash to Gurugram. The Chandani Chowk area is known for money transactions, where several shops deal in money.

On a daily basis, many cash agents come and go with money. “We handover the money to the cash agent after confirming the details,” said an 'Angadiya' (money dealer) in Chandni Chowk on condition of anonymity.

It is also suspected that hawala transactions are going on in the area though the police have not confirmed it. Questions are also being raised as to why did the delivery agent state in his complaint that the bag contained Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.