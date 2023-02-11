How Rahul Gandhi's Karnataka Presence During Bhaat Jodo Yatra Boost Party's Prospects

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (IANS) While the grand old party is facing a crisis like situation in all other states, the Congress is closer to the seat of power in Karnataka, according to political analysts.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi has boosted the party`s prospects in the assembly elections scheduled to be held in less than two months.

Rahul Gandhi covered 511 km by walking for 21 days during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka in three stages. The yatra evoked a huge response from the public when it entered the state. It passed through seven Lok Sabha and 20 assembly constituencies.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi came down to Karnataka during the yatra and walked along with her son Rahul in the Mandya district of the state. The yatra has reminded the people of the Congress party`s contributions to the state especially the implementation of the Land Reforms Act.

Karnataka is one among the few states where land reforms were implemented in the true spirit and lakhs of beneficiaries are loyal followers of the party. The act gave the land to the tiller, making them landowners.

More importantly, the Yatra successfully projected the candidatures of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar for the post of chief minister if the Congress is voted to power.

Rahul Gandhi clearly stated that the party MLAs will elect their leader and to a great extent put an end to the rivalry between the two leaders.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have been effectively questioning and launching attacks on the state as well as central BJP leaders. Siddaramaiah is vehemently opposing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Hindutva, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shivakumar has ridiculed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He had charged that the CBI and the ED are existent only for the opposition parties. He said that he would give a piece of his mind to the CBI to look after other important work rather than targeting him and his family.

The ruling BJP, which is trying to manage the anti-incumbency factor and return to power is making an all out effort in the state. The seriousness could be seen in Modi and Amit Shah`s repeated visits to the state.

The special mention of Karnataka during the presentation of the budget, budgetary allocation for the Upper Bhadra Project, approval for Detailed Project Report of the Kalasa-Banduri Project to utilize the waters of Mahadayi river, Modi and Amit Shah underlining the importance of the double engine government of the BJP for the development of the state are all part of the strategy to counter the Congress party.

The Congress has declared that an internal survey conducted by the party has given them a comfortable majority in the state in the upcoming elections. It maintains that competition between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah for the post of CM has helped the party to grow stronger in the state.

The BJP which is claiming that it would fight the elections under a collective leadership and seek votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not been able to project a CM candidate so far. The Congress is clearly projecting Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar as its probable CM candidates.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had ridiculed the Bharat Jodo Yatra as another attempt to relaunch a failed missile called Rahul Gandhi.

Lavanya Ballal, national social media coordinator from Karnataka, stated that the Yatra has been successful in waking up the nation to the hate narrative they are being fed. It was a timely reminder that our great nation was built on the foundation of peace. "We have a choice to treat fellow citizens with hate or build the nation with peace and love," she said.

The Yatra was a very positive movement, it showed the citizens that the BJP government has been lying and cheating. "We didn`t design the yatra for election purposes so we have not looked into its impact on the state election," she maintained.

