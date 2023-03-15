How To Choose Right Dog Shampoo For Your Dog: A Comprehensive Guide

Your modern dog shampoo isn’t just there to remove dirt, grime, and odors from their skin and coat. In today’s age, dog shampoos don’t just make your pup look good, they help them feel good. They moisturize their skin, calm skin irritations like hotspots, and can even help protect against allergies. Simply put, the modern dog shampoo cares for your pupper’s health.

And all of that is wonderful to see because our dogs are no strangers to skin and coat issues. From their love of getting into things they shouldn't to their inability to not scratch an itch, skin and coat issues from hotspots that cause baldness to allergies that leave scaly skin are a bane for many pet owners.

So how about we help you find the best shampoo for your dog?!

Why You Should Bathe Your Dog

Regularly bathing with shampoo for your dog is important for several reasons.\

First, it helps to remove dirt, bacteria, and other substances from your dog's coat and skin, which can prevent skin irritation, infection, and other health problems.

Second, it helps to control odors, which is especially important if your dog spends a lot of time outdoors or gets into smelly things.

Third, it can help to promote healthy skin and coat by removing dead skin cells while encouraging healthy hair growth.

Fourth, bathing your dog protects their health. Not only is the skin your dog’s largest organ, but it’s also the first line of defense against several viruses, diseases, and other nasties. Using a conditioner on your dog’s coat during the winter can help moisturize their skin against the harsh weather.

Fifth, bathing your pet can improve your health. The pollen, allergens, and dander that get released from your dog’s coat isn’t just an allergy trigger and health issue for them, but potentially for you as well.

Sixth, for some dogs, the bath is an incredibly soothing experience, similar to what we experience when taking a shower after a hard day’s work.

When And How Often Should We Bath Our Dogs

The frequency of bathing your dog depends on several factors. Some of these factors include their activity level, coat type, and overall health. Generally, it's recommended to bathe your dog every 4-6 weeks, but some dogs may need to be bathed more or less often.

It's important not to over-bathe your dog, as this can strip their skin and coat of natural oils and cause dryness and irritation. When this happens, a vicious cycle can occur as skin and coat issues from unpleasant smells to itchiness can fool a pet parent into thinking their dog needs a bath.

When bathing your dog, it's important to use lukewarm water and a dog shampoo that is specifically formulated for their needs. Avoid using human shampoo or soap, as these can be too harsh for your dog's skin and coat.

While you can give a puppy a bath, you should wait until they are at least 6 to 8 weeks old, as puppies can struggle to regulate their body temperature for the first few weeks.

Types of Dog Shampoos

From veterinary-prescribed medicated shampoos to coat whitening shampoos for white coats, there are a lot of unique shampoos out there. And as you’re about to see, there might be more than just one that’s needed for your dog’s grooming needs.

Traditional Dog Shampoo

Your traditional all-purpose dog shampoo contains ingredients that help clean and deodorize your dog's coat while also being gentle enough to avoid irritating your dog's skin. Most traditional dog shampoos are pH balanced to help maintain your dog's natural skin and coat health.

Even when your dog sometimes needs a specialty shampoo, in most cases, it’s still a good idea to have an all-purpose shampoo on hand.

Flea Shampoo

Flea shampoos contain agents such as insecticides and other chemicals that are effective at killing fleas and other skin parasites on contact. Some flea shampoos also contain other ingredients, like oatmeal and aloe vera, to help soothe irritated skin while simultaneously promoting healing.

In nearly every case, these shampoos aren’t designed to replace your everyday all-purpose shampoo, as excessive use of them can damage your dog’s skin and coat.

Dry/waterless Shampoo

Dry or waterless shampoo is a type of shampoo that is applied to your dog's coat without it needing water to work. You’ll typically find these shampoos in a foam or spray form. To apply, you simply work the shampoo into their coat and brush it all out afterward.

They are useful for times when you need to clean your dog's coat but do not have access to water or when you want to avoid giving your dog a full bath. Some dry shampoos additionally contain ingredients like aloe vera for Tea Tree & Aloe All Natural Dog Shampoo or chamomile to help soothe and moisturize your dog's skin.

Puppy Shampoo

Designed specifically for young dogs under the age of a year, these shampoos are typically formulated to be gentle and non-irritating on a puppy's delicate skin. You don’t have to buy a shampoo that’s for puppies only, but it is important to use a shampoo that is designed for them as well because their skin is more sensitive than adult dogs.

Whitening Shampoo

Dogs with bright white coats often need a whitening shampoo that helps reinvigorate their coat’s color by removing the many stains that can dull it.

These shampoos aren’t needed every time you bathe your dog, so it's still a good idea to have a general all-purpose shampoo on hand. This is especially the case if your dog needs a quick rise off but isn’t in the mood to stay still as whitening shampoos usually require 10+ minutes to fully work — if you cut that time short, the shampoo itself can “stain” their coat.

Hypo-Allergenic Shampoo

Designed for dogs with sensitive skin or allergies, these shampoos typically avoid using any aggressive chemicals or fragrances that can irritate a dog's skin. If your dog has allergies or sensitive skin, it is important to consult with your veterinarian to determine the best shampoo for your dog's needs.

Veterinary Shampoo

There are three main types of medicated shampoos for dogs that a veterinarian may prescribe: antiseborrheic, antimicrobial, and antipruritic.

Antiseborrheic shampoos for dogs - These shampoos include keratolytic ingredients such as sulfur and salicylic acid that help break down the buildup of dead skin cells. Antiseborrheic shampoos aren’t a cure for seborrheic dermatitis, but they are often an excellent treatment for it.

Antimicrobial shampoos for dogs - From treating hotspots to clearing up fungal and bacterial skin infections, antimicrobial shampoos typically feature antimicrobial agents such as chlorhexidine and antifungal agents such as miconazole.

Antipruritic shampoos for dogs - These shampoos contain steroids such as hydrocortisone along with anti-inflammatory ingredients. They are designed to reduce itching and inflammation caused by allergies, insect bites, and other skin conditions.

Can I Use My Shampoo?

Before we go about finding the best shampoo for your dog’s personal needs, let’s talk about why you should be bathing your dog with a shampoo designed for them and not for people.

First, shampoos created for us can contain additives like sulfates and alcohol that can be unsafe and even toxic for a dog.

Then, human shampoos are prone to irritating our dog’s skin because their skin's pH is different from ours. Where a shampoo with a pH range between 4.5 to 6.5 is perfect for us, that’s up to 100 times too acidic for our dogs, who prefer a soap with a pH range between 6.5 and 8.5.

In a pinch, bathing your dog with your shampoo is unlikely a cause for concern, but you definitely don’t want to be making a regular habit out of it. As it can lead to skin & eye irritations, hair loss, and allergic reactions.

Choosing The Best Shampoo For Your Dog’s Unique Needs

Regardless of your dog’s unique needs, there are a few things you always want to see with a dog shampoo. According to veterinarians, shampoos that contain 100%, or nearly 100%, natural ingredients are what you should be looking for. Some of the high-quality natural ingredients you can commonly find in dog shampoos include oatmeal and aloe vera.

You also want a shampoo that rinses out well, as most dogs don’t like to stay put when getting bathed and want to be out of the bath as soon as possible. Let’s look at several factors that can play into which shampoo is best for your dog.

Skin Conditions

If your dog has a skin condition such as scaly skin, itchiness, or dermatitis, look for a shampoo that is specially formulated to soothe and heal their skin.

Skin issues in dogs can vary, and so do the shampoos designed to treat them. For example, for dogs with dry or itchy skin, an oatmeal-based shampoo can be effective in soothing and moisturizing their skin.

Dogs with allergies may benefit from hypoallergenic shampoos that are free of common allergens, like fragrances and dyes. These shampoos are designed to be gentle on sensitive skin and can help to prevent allergic reactions.

If you’re not sure which medical shampoo is best for your dog’s skin condition, reach out to your vet for help.

Fleas

Struggling with fleas and bugs? Then consider a shampoo that contains natural flea-repellent ingredients like neem oil or citrus.

When selecting a flea shampoo for your dog, it's important to look for a shampoo that is specifically designed for dogs and is safe for their skin and coat. Some flea shampoos may contain harsh chemicals that can be harmful to your dog, so it's important to read the label carefully and follow the instructions for use.

Using flea shampoo can be an effective way to control and prevent flea infestations, but it's also important to practice other good hygiene practices for your dog. Regular brushing can help to prevent fleas from taking over your dog’s coat. Additionally, keeping your home clean and vacuumed can help to eliminate any fleas or eggs that may have fallen off your dog and onto your carpets or furniture.

Age

Consider your dog's age and how it affects their health.

If your dog is young, elderly, or if they have a chronic health condition related to their age, you may need to choose a shampoo that is specially formulated for their needs.

Puppies often have more sensitive skin and coats too, and you may wish to look for a puppy-formulated shampoo. But in most cases, as long as the shampoo says it’s OK for puppies nine weeks and older, it should be completely fine to use.

Talk to your veterinarian if you're not sure which shampoo is right for your pup based on their age.

Smell

One of the big reasons we bathe our dogs with shampoo is to control their odor. Our dogs have a strong sense of smell and tend to develop a distinctive odor over time that they are quite fond of. But we are not always so fond of that smell.

If your dog has a strong odor, look for a shampoo that has a fragrant but not overbearing scent or one that has a scent you really like. You do need to use caution with strong-smelling shampoos, however, because of that keen sense of smell.

A shampoo with a strong scent could be overwhelming for them, so don’t be afraid of the terms “mild” or “gentle” as they are there to show you the shampoo won’t overload your dog’s nose.

Convenience

Does your dog detest bath time so you need it to be over with asap? Then consider looking into a waterless shampoo.

Dry shampoos are great for many specific situations. For example, they are great for a dog that’s experiencing an abnormal level of anxiety but still needs a quick cleaning. As well, they are handy for pets who have just had surgery and can’t get their incision site wet.

Ultimately, you don’t want to always have to rely on a waterless shampoo as they won’t provide the deep cleaning your traditional shampoo can provide.

Perhaps your dog’s coat needs a little extra TLC? If so, consider a multi-purpose shampoo that includes a conditioner. In general, a 2-in-1 shampoo + conditioner is well suited for most dogs.

Coat Type

Different coat types require different types of shampoos. For example, a dog with a long and thick coat may require a shampoo that is specially formulated to detangle and condition their fur.

A dog with a dry coat may need a shampoo with moisturizing capabilities, while one with oily skin may need a shampoo that’s extra strong at removing waxes, oils, resins, and other gunky buildups.

Coat Color

If you have a dog with a white coat, you’ll want to be more careful when picking out a shampoo for them as some shampoos can stain their coat — which is already prone to urine and food stains.

Speaking of discolored white coats, you can even find whitening shampoos for pets to help whiten and brighten their white coats.

Allergies

Even with shampoos formulated for our dogs, they can often contain a number of ingredients that can provoke allergic reactions. If you’re finding that your dog is seeing issues with a regular dog shampoo, you might want to consider using a soap-free or allergy-specific shampoo that eliminates fragrances and dyes.

Tips For Making Bath Time An Enjoyable Experience

Bath time can be a stressful and scary experience for many dogs, but there are several things you can do to make it a more enjoyable experience for your furry best friend. Here are some tips:

1. Remember to use the right shampoo: Use a dog-specific shampoo that is mild and gentle on their skin. Avoid using human shampoo as it can be too harsh for their skin.

2. Brush their coat before bathing: Brushing your dog's coat before the bath is a great idea as it can help remove any loose hair, mats, and tangles. Not only can this make the bathing process easier and more comfortable for your dog, but it also reduces excessive fur from clogging your bathtub’s plumbing.

3. Keep the water at a comfortable temperature: Make sure the water is not too hot or too cold. Lukewarm water is the ideal temperature for your dog's bath.

4. Use a non-slip mat: Placing a non-slip mat on the bottom of the bathtub or shower can prevent your dog from slipping and feeling anxious.

5. Prepare to get wet: It’s pretty difficult to avoid getting wet when bathing your dog, especially if they are on the larger side, so make sure you’re wearing something you're comfortable getting wet in.

6. Start with a foot bath: Some dogs just don’t like water, then even the ones who do can get nervous at the sound of running water. To help them ease them into the process, start by filling the bathtub with a few inches of water and let them stand in it to get comfortable.

7. Use treats and positive reinforcement: Treats can be a great way to motivate your dog during bath time, so make sure you’re rewarding them with treats and praising them when they are behaving well. A great idea is to take some peanut butter and stick it to the wall to take your dog’s mind off the bath.

8. Keep bath time short: Try to keep the bath time short — no longer than 10-15 minutes — to avoid stressing your dog out. Long baths can also be harder on their skin and coat. But make sure to rinse, rinse, and rinse all the soap out because even when you think you’ve gotten it all, you’ll often find you didn’t.

9. Dry your dog thoroughly: After the bath, dry your dog thoroughly with a towel or a hairdryer set to a low heat setting. Make sure they are completely dry before letting them outside. The wetter your dog, the more they will try to dry themselves off on things you don’t want — like your carpet, furniture, or the grass outside.

By following these tips, you can help make bath time a positive and enjoyable experience for your furry friend.

Final Thoughts

The best dog shampoos do more than simply clean your dog. They leave their coat with a fresh and pleasant scent while nourishing their skin and coat health.

They bring out your dog’s best features while ensuring they feel as good as they look.

As with all shampoos, always make sure to read the label for instructions on how to best use them.

Some shampoos require them to sit in your dog’s coat for several minutes, while others can be immediately washed out. Then, with some medicated shampoos, you may only be able to use them every so often.

Remember, while it’s critical to regularly bathe your dog, you don’t want to make it too regular of an occurrence to avoid drying out their skin and stripping the oils from their fur.

So make sure you are regularly brushing your dog while practicing other grooming practices such as teeth cleaning. All of these will come together in giving your dog the best health possible.

