Whether you want to promote yourself and what you do or a product you sell, having as many followers as possible is imperative. Short of buying followers for Instagram to get a head start, you can use a few techniques to gain many followers organically.

In this article, you’ll find out the best practices on how to get more followers on Instagram.

Define Your Audience

The first thing you must understand about your Instagram audience is that you can’t please everyone. If you create content for different groups of people with disparate interests, your feed will eventually look unappealing and confusing.

Defining your audience and the kind of content you’ll post on Instagram are the first and most important decisions you must make. You can go as far as to say that both must be decided simultaneously.

The best practice is to aim your content to a specific niche. Here are some essential elements on how to get more followers on Instagram by defining the perfect audience:

Imagine your ideal followers. Before creating content about a particular topic, create a portrait of the kind of person who will see your posts. Among the main characteristics of this ideal follower, you’ll have to consider gender, age, marital status, hobbies, beliefs, interests, and more.

Check Instagram insights. Instagram has an integrated tool that provides valuable information about your followers, such as their age, location, and the time of day they visit Instagram the most. Use this valuable information to create a posting schedule and increase your reach.

Create Content for Your Intended Audience

Once you’ve defined your audience, you can start creating content that you believe they may like. For example, suppose you post traveling tips for those on a tight budget. In that case, you must avoid creating content about luxurious hotels or expensive restaurants that your intended audience may be unable to afford.

Mixing up different kinds of content may sound like an excellent strategy to reach a broader audience, but unfortunately, this practice can have a negative impact in the long run. Keeping your audience interested in your account will be more challenging if they don’t find your posts relevant and useful.

If the topic you’ve chosen for your Instagram account interests various niches of people, you can create separate accounts and specific content for each group. However, while this is common among multinational brands, it isn’t advisable if you’re just getting started.

How to Get More Followers on Instagram Through Engagement

On Instagram, you’ll find many different communities of users with shared interests and hobbies. If you buy Instagram followers for your account, you’ll automatically have a community interested in the kind of content you post. But it doesn’t stop there. You must engage with them, too. If you want to get familiar with your audience, here are some of the best practices:

Follow influencers. Don’t be shy about checking the profiles of your followers. On occasion, you’ll find Instagrammers with the same goals or similar content as yours. Don’t hesitate to follow them back. Furthermore, engage with them by proposing a collaboration. It could be sharing each other’s content or creating posts and Stories together.

Visit the comments section. Your post’s comments section will always contain valuable feedback from your followers. Use this information to improve your content, get ideas for new posts, and more. Additionally, remember to “like” the comments to show your followers your appreciation.

Look for relevant comments. Occasionally, you’ll find a comment that has created interaction among your followers. Don’t hesitate to jump in and add a few comments of your own. You can also pin the comment to encourage other followers to participate.

Share user-generated content. Whenever a follower tags you on a post or a Story, try sharing it with the rest of your audience. This practice will not only show your followers your appreciation but also encourage other followers to tag you in their posts.

Use Your Post Copy Wisely

If you think that no one reads a post’s copy, you’re mistaken. The copy isn’t only important because it provides your audience with valuable information but also makes Instagram’s algorithm work on your behalf. Making copy engaging is vital to reaching new potential followers. If you want the copy to be effective, here are the details to include:

Relevant Information. When your post is a Reel, you can use the copy to add relevant information you may not have included in the video. If your post is a photograph, your copy will be even more valuable as you can add details about the image.

Hashtags. Research hashtags closely related to the content you share and add them to your copy. Instagram’s algorithm will automatically show your posts to those who have shown interest in similar topics. Remember not to include hashtags that aren’t relevant to your content, as this will make your post look spammy.

Keywords. Along with hashtags, Instagram’s algorithm uses specific keywords to determine who might like your content. Try to include as many relevant keywords as possible in your post copy and don’t forget about your profile bio, too.

Call to action. You should always include a call to action at the end of the copy. It’s an open invitation for your followers to share similar experiences, their opinions, and more. A compelling call to action to increase your post’s reach is to ask your followers to tag a friend in the comments section.

Turn Your Instagram Audience Into Valuable Followers

Whether you’ve decided to get a paid Instagram followers boost or gain them organically, you must ensure they don’t lose interest in your account. If you were wondering how to get more followers on Instagram, now you know it’s all about enlisting strategic posting and engagement to a targeted audience.

