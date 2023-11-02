How to Get Notification When Someone is Online on Whatsapp (Whatsapp Online Tracker)

WhatsApp, a popular messaging app used by billions of people around the world, has transformed the way we communicate. It offers a seamless and convenient way to connect with friends, family, and colleagues in real time, share messages, photos, videos, and even make voice and video calls.

However, one feature that many WhatsApp users have longed for is the ability to get notification when someone is online on Whatsapp. This desire is often driven by curiosity, the need for timely responses, or simply to keep tabs on the online activity of specific contacts.

Whatsapp does not officially offer such feature. However, if you are an android user, you can use WALog – Whatsapp Tracker to get notification when someone is online on Whatsapp.

Install the WALog – Whatsapp Tracker app on your phone. Open it and enter the number of the person whose Whatsapp online notification you want to receive. Tap on the submit button to get notifications when they come online on WhatsApp.

How to Get Notification When Someone is Online on Whatsapp

Download and install the "WALog – Whatsapp Tracker" app from the Google Play Store.

Open the app and grant it access to your notification.

Go to the "Contacts" and select contact you want to receive online notifications for.

Turn on the "Notification" toggle and set the frequency of notifications.

That’s it, now you will get notified every time when they come online on Whatsapp.

Alternative Ways to Get Notified When Someone is Online on Whatsapp

Despite the absence of an official feature, human ingenuity has led to the development of various workarounds and methods. These methods, though not foolproof and often controversial, aim to help users monitor the online status of their contacts and receive notifications when someone comes online. This section explores these methods, their limitations, and the ethical considerations associated with their use.

Method 1: Manual Checking

The simplest way to see if someone is online on WhatsApp is to open the chat with that person in your WhatsApp application. If they are online, you will see a green dot next to their profile picture, indicating that they are currently active on WhatsApp. While this method is not automatic and does not provide notifications, it's the most straightforward way to determine if someone is online.

Method 2: WATracker - Whats Tracker

To get notification when someone is online on Whatsapp, install WATracker – Whats Tracker app. Open the WATracker app and enter the Whatsapp number whose online notification you want to receive. Now you will get notified when they come online.

WATracker - Whats Tracker is one of the best app to get notified when someone is online on WhatsApp for free. These app work by constantly monitoring the target user's online status and sending you notifications when they come online. However, it's essential to be cautious when using such apps, as they might violate WhatsApp's terms of service and privacy policies.

Here are some steps to use third-party apps for this purpose:

Download and install the WATracker - Whats Tracker on your phone.

Grant the app necessary permissions, which may include access to notifications.

Configure the app to monitor the contact you want to receive online notifications for.

The app will notify you when the selected contact come online on Whatsapp.

A less intrusive approach is to observe the "Last seen" timestamp in a chat, provided the contact has not disabled this feature in their privacy settings. While this method is not automatic and does not send notifications, it can provide an approximate idea of when the person was last online.

Conclusion

Getting real-time notifications when someone is online on WhatsApp is not officially supported by WhatsApp. However, you can use WALog – Whatsapp Tracker app to get notified when someone is online on Whatsapp.

If you want to stay updated on someone's online activity, consider other methods like direct communication, being mindful of their privacy settings, and respecting their boundaries. Trust and open communication are essential in maintaining healthy relationships both online and offline.

