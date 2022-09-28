How to reduce harmful effects of pesticides in day-to-day life

Pesticides are widely used in producing food to control pests such as insects, rodents, weeds, bacteria, mold and fungus. Several studies have linked pesticide exposure to negative health effects, such as respiratory problems, reproductive issues, endocrine system disruption, neurological damage and increased risk of certain cancers. “Most pesticides are complex organic molecules and these tend not to be very heat stable. But reliably breaking down all pesticide molecules would likely require prolonged exposure to temperatures well over 100ºC, so you can't rely on ordinary cooking to remove all traces,” said Dr Ashok Kumar Jhingan, senior director of Delhi’s renowned BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital.

Eating fruit or vegetables which have been sprayed with pesticides can cause the following symptoms – abdominal cramps, vomiting, and nausea. More than 90 percent of Americans have pesticides or their byproducts in their bodies, mostly from eating conventionally grown fruits and vegetables. “More than 90 percent of samples of strawberries, apples, cherries, spinach, nectarines and grapes tested positive for residues of two or more pesticides. Kale, collard and mustard greens, as well as hot peppers and bell peppers, had the most pesticides detected, 103 and 101 pesticides in total, respectively,” said Dr Jhingan.

Strawberries and spinach continue to top the annual list of the “Dirty Dozen” fruits and veggies that contain the highest levels of pesticides, followed by greens, mustard – nectarines, apples, grapes, and bell and hot peppers. Rubbing or scrubbing fruits and vegetables at home can help remove pesticide residue. Another method that may also be effective: soaking them in a solution of baking soda and water.

Fruits with low pesticide content

1. Avocados contain the least pesticides of any common produce item. Due in part to their thick peel, fewer than 1% of avocados tested had any pesticide residue.

2. Pineapple’s thick skin helps minimize pesticide contamination of the fruit flesh. Still, the pesticides used to grow pineapple can contaminate water supplies and harm fish, so buying organic encourages eco-friendly farming.

3. About 80% of papayas are free from pesticide residues. However, most papayas are genetically modified, so if that’s a concern, choose organic.

4. Nearly 60% of mangoes were free from detectable pesticide residues, and the most common pesticide was well below the EPA’s limit.

5. About 2/3 of kiwis sampled had no measurable amounts of pesticide residues.

6. More than 60% of cantaloupes tested had no measurable pesticide residues. Always wash and scrub the rind of cantaloupes before cutting — not only to reduce pesticide residues but also to remove potentially harmful bacteria.

The less risky veggies

1. Sweet corn is generally low in pesticides.

2. Cabbage is a low-pesticide vegetable that contains compounds that naturally protect against insects and may reduce your risk of cancer.

3. Onions have less pesticide residues. Organic onions tend to be higher in heart-protective flavonols than those grown conventionally.

4. The majority of frozen sweet peas don’t harbour detectable pesticide residues.

5. The vast majority of asparagus samples had no measurable pesticide residues. Asparagus contains an enzyme that may help break down certain pesticides.

6. Close to 75% of eggplants analysed were free of pesticide residues, despite the fact that these samples were tested with the peel.

7. About half of cauliflowers sampled were pesticide-free. Still, an associated pesticide can harm bees, which are vital for pollinating food crops. Therefore, organic cauliflower is the smartest choice for the environment.

8. About 70% of broccoli samples were free of pesticide residues, in part because the vegetable contains its own natural insect repellents.

9. Some of the root vegetables like onion, beetroot, carrot, radish have less pesticide content.

Peeling helps to remove the greatest amount of pesticides in the skin. However, washing with water or other solutions as well as the cooking process (blanching and frying) helps to eliminate most of the pesticide residues from the potato tubers.

Home remedies to reduce pesticide content

1. Soak vegetables for 1 to 2 hours in water with rock salt added to it to reduce the pesticide content.

2. Use salt, bicarb or vinegar to soak your vegetables for around 20 minutes to remove pesticides and bacteria. Avoid eating fruits and vegetables straight from the packet, even if they are organic.

3. You may further reduce your pesticide exposure by rinsing your produce under running water for about 20 seconds, then draining.

Harmful effects of pesticides

Exposure to various pesticides can cause short-term health problems (acute) as well as long-term diseases (chronic). Acute effects include rashes, nausea, diarrhoea, dizziness, breathing problems, eye irritation, etc. Chronic effects can cause birth defects, cancers, neurological harm, reproductive harm, etc.

Many people may choose to avoid pesticides for environmental reasons or due to concerns about the potential long-term health risks of pesticide exposure. Limiting pesticide exposure may be especially important for children, as pesticides can have damaging effects on growth and development. Cooking and peeling produce can be a simple way to decrease pesticide levels. You can also try growing your own fruits and vegetables at home.

“Therefore, one shouldn’t avoid eating fresh fruits and vegetables altogether due to concerns about pesticide exposure. Instead, making smart choices and practicing proper food preparation can help you enjoy the many benefits of fruits and vegetables while also minimizing the risks associated with pesticides,” said Dr Jhingan.