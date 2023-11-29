trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693293
NewsIndia
UTTARAKHAND TUNNEL RESCUE OPERATION

How Two Rat-Hole Miners Became The First To Greet 41 Uttarakhand Tunnel Heroes

Rat-hole mining experts Qureshi and Kumar were part of a 12-member team from Rockwell Enterprises, a Delhi-based company that specializes in tunnelling work.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 08:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

How Two Rat-Hole Miners Became The First To Greet 41 Uttarakhand Tunnel Heroes

New Delhi: On Tuesday, after 17 days of being trapped under the debris of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand, 41 workers finally saw the light of day. The first faces they saw were those of Feroze Qureshi and Monu Kumar, two experts in the rat-hole mining technique, who had cleared the last bit of the rubble inside the tunnel.

Qureshi and Kumar were part of a 12-member team from Rockwell Enterprises, a Delhi-based company that specializes in tunnelling work. They were called on Sunday to assist the multi-agency rescue operation led by the central and state governments, after an American auger machine faced difficulties in removing the rubble.

“When we reached the final layer of the rubble, they (the workers) could hear us. We quickly cleared the remaining debris and went down to the other side,” Qureshi, who lives in Khajoori Khas in Delhi, told PTI.

“The workers hugged and thanked me. They even carried me on their shoulders,” he said, adding that he felt happier than the workers themselves.

Kumar, who hails from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, said the workers gave him almonds and asked for his name. “Soon, our other team members joined us and we stayed with them for about half an hour,” he said.

He said they left the tunnel only after the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel arrived. “We are very proud that we were part of this historic operation,” he said.

The leader of the Rockwell Enterprises team, Wakeel Hassan, said he was contacted by a company involved in the rescue operation four days ago.

“The work was delayed due to the removal of the auger’s part from the rubble. We started at 3 pm on Monday and finished the work at 6 pm on Tuesday,” Hassan said, adding, “We had promised to complete the work in 24 to 36 hours and we did it.” He also said they did not take any money for their participation in the rescue operation.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?