HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Date: HP Board Class 10 Result Expected Soon At hpbose.org, Here Is What Board Says About Results

HPBOSE HP Board Class 10th Result 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is set to release the HP Board Class 10th Result 2024 within the upcoming week. Importantly This update follows the earlier announcement made by HP Board officials during the declaration of the 12th results on April 30, indicating that the Class 10 results would be released within a week.

Once released, the students can access their results via the official HPBOSE website – hpbose.org. It's noteworthy that the Class 12th Board result 2024 has already been declared through a press conference on April 30.

The HP Board examinations took place from March 1 to March 28, 2024, in a single shift from 8:45 am to 12 pm, conducted in a pen-and-paper mode. To check their results online, students will need their login credentials, including date of birth and roll number. It's important to recognize that the online mark sheet is provisional, and students should retrieve their original mark sheet from their respective schools.

In the previous year, a total of 91,440 students appeared for the Class 10 final exam, with 81,732 students passing, leading to an overall pass percentage of 89.7%.

How to Check HPBOSE 10th Result 2024?

-Visit the official HPBOSE website -- hpbose.org

-Click on the HPBOSE Matric 2024 Result link on the homepage (link will be activated upon result announcement)

-Enter your date of birth and other required details

-Your HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 will be displayed

-Print out your Himachal Pradesh 10th Result 2024 for future reference.

HP Board Class 10 Result 2024 Link

The link for the Himachal Pradesh HP Board Class 10 Result 2024 will be activated after the results are officially announced. Students can also check their results through other websites such as indiaresults.com and results.shiksha; however, it is advisable to download results from the official website - hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 10th Results 2024 Via Roll Number

HPBOSE 10th Results 2024 will be declared via a press conference. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready as their HPBOSE 10th Roll Number will be necessary to download the results upon declaration.