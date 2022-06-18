NewsIndia
HPBOSE 12th result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board ANNOUNCED class 12 results at hpbose.org- get Direct link here

HP Board 12th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is scheduled to announce the Class 12 HP board result 2022 for term 2 today at 11:30 am. The HPBOSE term 2 result 2022 will be released on the official website, hpbose.org. Students who had appeared for HPBOSE exams need to enter their roll number to check their HPBOSE result 2022 Class 12.HPBOSE Class 12 term 2 result date was announced today. The toppers name and merit list is expected to be released along with the result. The Board President Suresh Kumar Soni will announce the result and other details including pass percentage, toppers, merit list.

"HP Board 12th result 2022 will be announced today at 11.30 am. Suresh Kumar Soni, chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamsala, will be declaring the HPBOSE 12th result in a press conference," the official statement read.

Himachal Pradesh Board Results 2022: Important websites to check the result

hpbose.org

hpresults.nic.in

HP Board Class 12 result 2022: How to check your Himachal Pradesh Class 12th board result

Students can check HPBOSE 12th result 2022 by following the steps given below.

  1. Visit the official website, hpbose.org 12th result 2022.
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab.
  3. Now, click on HP Board 12th result 2022’ link .
  4. Enter a student’s roll number in the login window.
  5. Click on the ‘search ‘button.
  6. Online hpbose.org result 2022 will appear on the screen.
  7. Take a printout or screenshot of the result for future reference.

HPBOSE 12th result 2022: Direct Link to check scorecard

The students need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to pass the HP Board 10th, 12th exams 2022. In the month of February, HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exam result was declared on its official website, hpbose.org. Last year 2021, a total of 99.7 percent students were declared pass by HP board. HP Board 12th Result 2022: Over one lakh students are awaiting the result of 12th class 2022 HP Board exams which were held from March 22 to April 13.

HP Board Result: How To Check HP Board 12th Result Via SMS

Students can receive the HP Board 12th Result Via SMS through the following steps:

  • Open your SMS application
  • Send "HP12 Roll_Number" without quotations to 5676750
  • You will receive HP Board 12th result 2022 as an SMS.
