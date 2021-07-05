HPBoSE class 10 matric result 2021 postponed, check this important update

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Educations (HPBoSE) has postponed the release of class 10th result 2021 due to court orders, as per reports. The HPBoSE was all set to announce the class 10 board result today, however, minutes before the press conference was to start, the result has been deferred. Last year too, the board had postponed the result twice before declaring it.

The HPBoSE class 10 board result 2021 will now be released after getting directions from the High Court. The result was supposed to be released today.

The HP board will declare the result on its official website at hpbose.org. A total of 1,16,954 students enrolled for the class 10th board exams this year. The HPBoSE class 10 board exams were cancelled due to increasing COVID-19 cases. The students will be evaluated on the basis of their performances in the first term, second term, pre-board and internal assessment exams held during the academic year 2020-21. This year, the board will promote all students to class 11.

HPBoSE class 10 results: Where to check

Once the result is declared, students can visit the official website of the board - hpbose.org and check the scorecard. In case students have trouble accessing results can also refer to the alternative websites - hpresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com, and examresults.net.

Last year, as per the data shared by the board, of over 1.04 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 70,571 students – 68.11 per cent – managed to clear the exam. Further, 5,617 students had to appear for the compartmental exam while the rest had failed. In 2019, 60.79 per cent of students had cleared the exam.

Among the general category students, the pass percentage was 71.56 per cent in 2020, while it is 62.59 per cent and 63.88 per cent for scheduled caste and scheduled tribe category students, respectively.

