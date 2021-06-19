हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Haryana Police recruitment 2021

HSSC SSC Recruitment 2021: Haryana Police to recruit 520 constables, check details here

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is inviting applications for the post of Male Constables posts in the Police department’s Commando Wing (Group C). 

HSSC SSC Recruitment 2021: Haryana Police to recruit 520 constables, check details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is inviting applications for the post of Male Constables posts in the Police department’s Commando Wing (Group C). 

Interested candidates can apply for 520 vacancies online at the official website- hssc.gov.in. 

The last date to apply for the post is June 29.

HSSC recruitment details:

  • Post: Male Constable in Commando Wing (Group C)      
  • No. of Vacancy: 520       
  • Pay Scale: Rs. 21700 – 69100 /- 
  • Level -3

Category wise details:

  • Gen: 187
  • SC: 93
  • BCA: 72
  • BCB: 42
  • EWS: 52
  • ESM – Gen: 37
  • ESM – SC: 11
  • ESM – BCA: 11
  • ESM – BCB: 15
  • Total: 520

HSSC recruitment eligibility criteria: 

Candidate should have passing certificate of 10+2 or its equivalent and Hindi/ Sanskrit up to matric standard or higher educations.        

HSSC recruitment age limit: 

18 to 21 years

Application Fee: 

For General: 100/-          

SC/BC/EWS candidates of Haryana: 25/-

How to Apply:

Interested candidates can apply online- hssc.gov.in

Job Location: 

Haryana

Selection process: 

Selection will be based on physical measurement test, physical screening test & knowledge test. The shortlisting of candidates shall be done on basis of particulars filled in the online application form for which he shall have to add/upload supporting documents. 

Last date for applying: 

June 29, 2021

Here’s complete notification of Haryana SSC Constable Recruitment 2021 

 

