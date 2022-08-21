Jaipur: Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal has stirred a controversy by saying that it is unfortunate that women in India still see the moon through a sieve and pray for their husband's long life on 'Karwa Chauth' while those in developed countries live in the world of science.

His remark on Saturday drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which demanded an apology from him and asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to take action against his colleague.

"Women in China and the US are living in the world of science, but it is unfortunate that even today, women here on Karwa Chauth see through a sieve, talk about the long life of their husband. But a husband never sees a sieve for the long life of his wife," the minister for disaster management and relief said at the closing ceremony of 'Digifest' here.

"People are pushing (others) into superstition, they are making others fight in the name of religion and caste," he added.

Gehlot was also present at the venue.

Slamming the minister, BJP state spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma has said that he should be aware that astronaut Kalpana Chawla had been to space and many Indian women were serving as pilots.

"He has insulted crores of women of the country. He should apologise and withdraw the statement. The chief minister should take action against him," Sharma said.

The BJP leader said Indian women are known for following the traditions and they know to strike a balance between their personal and profession life.

However, Meghwal later told reporters that he was only promoting scientific temper and education. "I am not against Karwa Chauth. Whoever wants to follow it may do so. I was talking about the importance of scientific temperament," he said.