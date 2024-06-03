Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754604
NewsIndia
HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Asaduddin Owaisi vs Madhavi Latha

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Results Live: In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Owaisi won the Hyderabad seat with approximately 60 per cent of the votes. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 08:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Asaduddin Owaisi vs Madhavi Latha

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: In the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, four-time MP and chief of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi is facing a tough fight this time from the BJP candidate Madhavi Latha. While Owaisi remains popular in the Lok Sabha seat, the BJP candidate Madhavi Latha, known for her advocacy of Sanatana Dharma, has turned the battle into a keenly watched one. She is the first woman from the BJP to run for this seat in Telangana.

Madhavi Latha has been challenging Owaisi's longstanding influence in this Muslim-majority constituency by focusing on development, women's rights, and addressing alleged issues of Muslim radicalization. Despite this, Owaisi continues to enjoy substantial support among Muslim voters and retains a robust base in the constituency, reflected by an exit poll.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Owaisi won the Hyderabad seat with approximately 60 per cent of the votes. The Hyderabad constituency includes seven Assembly seats, six of which are held by AIMIM representatives. AIMIM has dominated this constituency, winning the Lok Sabha elections nine times in a row since 1989. Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi first represented Hyderabad as an independent from 1984 to 1989, and then as an AIMIM MP from 1989 to 2004. Since then, Asaduddin Owaisi has continued the family legacy, serving as the MP for Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts
DNA Video
DNA: When will Monsoon 2024 hit Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bombing' in Bengal before Phase 7 Voting
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Delhi Water Crisis?