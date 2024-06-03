Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Asaduddin Owaisi vs Madhavi Latha

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: In the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, four-time MP and chief of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi is facing a tough fight this time from the BJP candidate Madhavi Latha. While Owaisi remains popular in the Lok Sabha seat, the BJP candidate Madhavi Latha, known for her advocacy of Sanatana Dharma, has turned the battle into a keenly watched one. She is the first woman from the BJP to run for this seat in Telangana.

Madhavi Latha has been challenging Owaisi's longstanding influence in this Muslim-majority constituency by focusing on development, women's rights, and addressing alleged issues of Muslim radicalization. Despite this, Owaisi continues to enjoy substantial support among Muslim voters and retains a robust base in the constituency, reflected by an exit poll.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Owaisi won the Hyderabad seat with approximately 60 per cent of the votes. The Hyderabad constituency includes seven Assembly seats, six of which are held by AIMIM representatives. AIMIM has dominated this constituency, winning the Lok Sabha elections nine times in a row since 1989. Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi first represented Hyderabad as an independent from 1984 to 1989, and then as an AIMIM MP from 1989 to 2004. Since then, Asaduddin Owaisi has continued the family legacy, serving as the MP for Hyderabad.