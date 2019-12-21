Hyderabad veterinarian rape-murder: Telangana High Court orders re-postmortem of bodies of accused

New Delhi: The Telangana High Court on Saturday ordered a re-postmortem of the mortal remains of the four accused in the brutal rape-murder of Hyderabad veterinarian. The four accused were shot dead by Hyderabad police earlier this month during an encounter.

The bodies of the accused have been preserved in the Gandhi Medical College since the last few days on court's order.

On November 27, the veterinarian was gang-raped and then set on fire by the four accused in Telangana's Shamshabad. Her charred body was recovered by the police a day later. Subsequently, the police arrested all the four accused - two truck drivers and two cleaners. On December 6, the police killed all the four accused during an encounter at Chantanpally, Shadnagar.

The encounter happened at the crime scene in Shadnagar, around 60 km from Hyderabad. The police had taken the accused - Mohammed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu - for re-construction of events as part of the investigation. However, the four of them tried to escape from the spot and also attacked the police. They tried to snatch weapons from the officials too, after which, the police, in self-defense, opened fire on them.

They were gunned down at the same spot where the accused had dumped the victim`s body and set it afire on the night of November 27 after the gang-rape near Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

On December 10, the Supreme Court ordered setting up of a three-member inquiry commission to probe the Telangana encounter case and stayed proceeding before Telangana High Court and National Rights Commission (NHRC) until further orders.

The gruesome rape and murder had triggered nation-wide rage with demands for giving immediate death penalty to the perpetrators. People across the country held massive protests demanding justice to the victim.