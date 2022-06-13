BJP MP from Bishnupur Saumitra Khan got involved in the controversy by taking a dig at Trinamool MP and party's All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee without naming him. On question of quitting the BJP, Saumitra said, "I am ready to hit 'BHAIPO' with shoes but not ready to do politics under him." The Trinamool has given a strong reply to Soumitra's comments.

BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh has recently returned back to trinamool. It is in this atmosphere that Saumitra attacks Abhishek (without naming) at Bahadurganj in Bishnupur on Sunday night. He said, "Don't ever think Soumitra Khan will go to another party. I am ready to die if necessary but will never bow down to the 'BHAIPO'. I am ready to hit 'Bhaipo' with shoes, but not to do politics under him."

Trinamool's Bishnupur organisational district president Alok Mukherjee hit back at Saumitra Khan's comments. He said, "He learnt politics from Abhishek Banerjee and became an MP and earned a name. Today he is scrambling to enter the grassroots. In this situation, he is saying such a thing to attract the attention of Abhishek. But the party's grassroots workers in no way want Saumitra to join the Trinamool."